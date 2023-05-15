GNGR Labs Introduces Their Latest Addition – the Vitamin C Booster Shot

BROOKLYN, N.Y.— GNGR Labs, a producer of high-quality wellness shots, has announced the release of its latest product, the Vitamin C Booster. Designed for those who want to reap the benefits of ginger shots but are more sensitive to spices, this new SKU offers a milder yet equally powerful alternative.

The Vitamin C Booster shot is crafted with a blend of organic ginger, turmeric, orange, lemon, cayenne pepper, and 110% daily Vitamin C from Acerola Cherry. The combination of these ingredients provides an effective boost to the immune system with the added benefits of Vitamin C.

“Here at GNGR Labs, we understand that not everyone can handle the heat of our signature ginger shots,” said the company’s founder, Namik Soltan. “That’s why we created the Vitamin C Booster, to provide a milder option that still packs a powerful boost. We’re thrilled to be able to offer this new SKU to our customers.”

GNGR Labs is committed to using only the highest quality, organic ingredients in its products. Each shot is free from preservatives, additives, and artificial sweeteners. The Vitamin C Booster is also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO, making it a great choice for anyone looking for a healthy and delicious wellness shot.

The Vitamin C Booster shot is available for purchase now at retailers across Tri-States Area, as well as on Amazon.

For More Information:

https://gngrlabs.com/