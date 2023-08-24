Golden Tiger Launches New Hibiscus Flavor

With Golden Tiger’s sales on the uptick, they’ve launched a new flavor: Golden Tiger Turmeric Lemonade, Hibiscus. This is the first new flavor the brand has launched over the past few years.

Ajay Dhawan, their CEO and Co-Founder has had a clear mission thus far of breaking away from the conventional flavor game in the beverage industry. He’s looking at flavors as functional ingredients instead of widening Golden Tiger’s beverage set and attracting consumers driven by trends and solely by taste.

“Our thesis has always been simple. We are not another flavored beverage brand. We believe in consuming simple, civilizational ingredients that help the body heal”, says Ajay.

The use of Hibiscus in their Lemonade is surely strategic, given that Hibiscus has massive health benefits. “We wanted to not only utilize an ingredient that had health benefits, but also paired well with Curcumin which is a very difficult thing to do”. Their packaging claims Curcumin that has been made Bioavailable through proprietary processes, and each sku is patent pending as of today. Studies show Curcumin is known to fight inflammation, promote recovery, build immunity, and even prevent Cancer and diseases like Alzheimer’s.

We are excited to see how this flavor is received by new and existing Golden Tiger customers.

https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Tiger-Turmeric-Lemonade-Hibiscus/dp/B0CCV4F9S7/ref=sr_1_16?crid=W8AQMA7U60IG&keywords=golden+tiger+turmeric+lemonade&qid=1692735341&sprefix=golden+tiger%2Caps%2C337&sr=8-16