Golden Tiger’s Sparkling Turmeric Hibiscus Lemonade Hits Amazon

Golden Tiger’s newest Product is a Sparkling take on their refreshing Hibiscus Lemonade. The Sparkling Hibiscus Lemonade joins 3 other Turmeric Lemonades in their Sparkling line; Original, Green Tea, and Energy.

Hibiscus has been a popular flavor this year, but Golden Tiger’s take on the ingredient is far from just using the flower as a flavoring. The brand has a very clear philosophy – their civilizational ingredients are more than flavors and are also functional pillars of their formulation. Ajay Dhawan, the CEO has previously stated that the brand’s philosophy is to focus on simple, civilizational ingredients in their beverages rather than confusing consumers with too many ingredients.

Hibiscus is healing to the body. It has anti-inflammatory properties, lowers blood pressure, promotes weight loss, and encourages liver health.

We are excited to see how this flavor is received by new and existing Golden Tiger customers.

For More Information:

https://www.amazon.com/Golden-Tiger-Sparkling-Turmeric-Lemonade/dp/B0CPSCFKWJ?ref_=ast_sto_dp