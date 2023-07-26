GoodPop Launches New Mini Cans

AUSTIN, Texas— GoodPop, the award-winning, better-for-you frozen treat brand that exists to do good in the world, is taking its mission to clean up classic treats to a new category with the launch of its first beverage, Mini Cans. Made with just real fruit juice and sparkling water, the new line offers families a wholesome and refreshing beverage without any added sugars, sweeteners or flavors.

Available in three flavors – Fruit Punch, Orange, and Lemon Lime – Mini Cans come in smaller-sized, 7.5 ounce cans making them a perfect lunchbox staple for kids of all ages. With 61% of children in the U.S. drinking at least 1 sugary beverage each day, GoodPop’s no added sugar Mini Cans provide them with a healthier alternative to other sugar-laden juice boxes, sodas, and flavored waters. Adults and parents will also find the bubbly and juicy beverage, with only 6g of total sugar or less, a flavorful addition to their own refreshments.

“Here at GoodPop we’re enabling families to make better and healthier choices by cleaning up and innovating in categories that typically have lots of sugar – from ice cream and freezer pops to now beverages,” said Daniel Goetz, CEO and Founder of GoodPop. “Not only do our Mini Cans have much less sugar than the juice boxes and sodas we’re used to seeing in lunch boxes and coolers, we’re also proud that they are more sustainable by coming in a recyclable can format.”

Mini Cans are also a sustainable choice with plastic-free, BPA-free and recyclable packaging. GoodPop became the first plastic neutral product certified food brand via 4ocean in April 2023. Together they will work to remove 500,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean by the end of 2024.

Available at Sprouts (nationwide), Costco (across the Northeast and Midwest), Whole Foods (across the South) and online at goodpop.com and Thrive Market, Mini Cans come in single-flavor 6-packs and a variety-flavor 18-pack which retail for $7.49 and $14.99, respectively.

All GoodPop products are USDA certified organic or Non-GMO Project Verified, dairy and gluten free and made without HFCs, GMOs, refined sugars or sugar alcohol sweeteners. GoodPop products can be found in natural and conventional retailers in 40+ states.

For More Information:

https://goodpop.com/flavor/mini-cans-no-added-sugar-juice-drinks/