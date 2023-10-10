Goslings Gets Peachy with Launch of First Flavored Ginger Beer

New York, NY — Goslings has made a refreshing addition to its non-alcoholic beverage portfolio with the release of Stormy Peach Ginger Beer, the first flavored extension in the Stormy Ginger Beer line. Originally crafted for use in the trademarked Dark ’n Stormy® cocktail, Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer is one of the best-selling ginger beer brands in the United States. Tapping into the peach flavor trend – last year’s fastest growing flavor, according to NovoTaste– Stormy Peach Ginger Beer (SRP: $7.99, 12 oz x 6 pack) is now available in convenient six packs at more than 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide, with rollout to additional retailers planned for November.

Goslings Stormy Peach Ginger Beer has a citrusy and spicy aroma with fresh peach, lemon zest, and ginger flavors. With a tingling and layered long finish, notes of crystallized ginger and lemon candy provide the Goslings signature “zip in every sip.” It can be mixed with a variety of spirits for a fruity twist on classic ginger beer cocktails, such as a Peach Dark ‘n Stormy® when mixed with Goslings Black Seal Rum.

“Both the popularity of ginger itself and the demand for mixed drinks that call for ginger beer keep growing year after year,” says Malcolm Gosling Jr., Vice President, Gosling’s Export (Bermuda) Limited. “Now we’re also seeing peach as the number one flavor on TikTok, and we’re excited to continue innovating the Goslings line to respond to consumer interest.”

Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer’s total retail sales have grown by 65% over the past five years, and over the next three years, the ginger beer market is expected to increase by 32 percent in North America, per Technavio category insights.

Continuously expanding their portfolio, Goslings is preparing for the releases of Family Reserve Old Rum – Rye Barrel Finish and Spirited Seas Vol. II, the second iteration of the ocean-aged rum.

For more information, visit www.goslingsrum.com and follow @goslingsrum on Instagram.

About Goslings Rum

A family business for over 200 years, Goslings Rum is Bermuda’s largest export product and the only company that blends and bottles rum on the island. First exported to the United States in 1980, Goslings offers distinctive, award-winning rums: Goslings Black Seal Rum, Goslings 151 Proof Black Seal Rum, Goslings Spirited Seas Ocean Aged Rum, Goslings Family Reserve Old Rum, and Goslings Papa Seal Single Barrel Bermuda Rum. Goslings Stormy Ginger Beer, crafted specifically for use in the trademarked Goslings Dark ’n Stormy® cocktail, is a top-selling selling ginger beer in the United States, and expanded in 2023 to include Stormy Peach Ginger Beer. Goslings also markets a ready-to-drink Dark ‘n Stormy® cocktail collection featuring four varieties. Goslings is available in all 50 states as well as North American and European Duty Free, the Caribbean, Canada, Australia, and most European markets. For more information about Goslings Rum, visit GoslingsRum.com and follow @GoslingsRum.

About Castle Brands

Castle Brands is a developer and international marketer of premium and super-premium brands including: Goslings® Rums, Goslings® Stormy Ginger Beer, Ramazzotti®, and METHOD AND MADNESS©. Additional information concerning the Company is available on the Company’s website, www.castlebrandsinc.com.

For More Information:

https://www.goslingsrum.com/