Graasi Organic Barley Water Now Available In NYC Through NU Distributing

Graasi Organic Barley Grass Water has announced that its popular organic barley water is now available in New York City through NU Distributing.

Graasi Organic Barley Water is a refreshing and healthy beverage made from the purest organic barley and natural ingredients. The product is 100% organic, non-GMO, and free from artificial preservatives or colors. The beverage is packed with essential nutrients, including added vitamins C and D, zinc, protein, and antioxidants, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious consumers.

NU Distributing, a leading distributor of organic and natural products, will now offer Graasi Organic Barley Water to its customers in New York City. The partnership between Graasi and NU Distributing is a significant step towards providing consumers with healthier, organic drink options.

“We are thrilled to partner with NU Distributing to bring our organic barley water to consumers in New York City,” said Chris Lacorata, Founder and President of Graasi. “NU Distributing shares our commitment to organic and natural products, and we are confident that our partnership will help us reach more health-conscious consumers.”

Graasi Organic Barley Water is available now at select stores and online retailers throughout New York City.

