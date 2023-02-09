Graasi Sponsors The Beer Connoisseur Magazine & Online’s 2023 Official Review and The Best Beer & Breweries Awards

Graasi Organic Barley Water is excited to announce that it has partnered with The Beer Connoisseur magazine & online as the Presenting Sponsor for the publication’s 2023 Official Review and The Best Beer & Breweries Awards. BC’s Official Review publishes hundreds of beer, seltzer and cider reviews each year from its esteemed judges.

As part of the partnership, Graasi is extending a 50% discount off the first purchase of its products for The Beer Connoisseur readers with coupon code BCMAG50 on the Graasi online store.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with The Beer Connoisseur for its 2023 Official Review and The Best Beer & Breweries Awards,” said Graasi Founder Chris LaCorata. “As the leading editorial authority in the world of beer and brewing, we can benefit from BC’s audience and reach as we expand nationally and aim to get our terrific organic barley water into brewery taprooms and retailers across the country.”

Graasi Organic Barley Water is made from barley grass juice powder and is organic, gluten-free, vegan and non-GMO. At only 35 calories, Graasi aims to become a new and healthy part of your daily diet. Loaded with a bevy of vitamins and nutrients including vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and selenium, Graasi has a variety of health benefits such as boosting immunity, aiding digestion and natural detoxification.

“Graasi’s organic, low-calorie barley water is a delicious and healthy beverage that is perfect for beer lovers,” said Lynn Davis, founder, editor and publisher of The Beer Connoisseur. “Graasi is expanding its footprint nationally with a focus on partnering with breweries for their taproom offerings, as well as with new wholesalers for new markets throughout the U.S. Our daily interactions with breweries via our Official Review is an ideal avenue for Graasi to promote its products to this high-value audience.”

Available in three distinctive and delicious flavors, Citrus Mint, Cucumber Lime and Lemongrass Ginger, Grassi’s barley waters come in 16-ounce bottles of six-packs and 12-packs of each flavor – as well as a three-pack sampler that features one of each flavor.

https://beerconnoisseur.com/articles/graasi-organic-barley-water-signs-presenting-sponsor-beer-connoisseurs-2023-official-review