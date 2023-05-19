Greene Concepts Confirms New Distribution Channels Through Large National Distributor KeHE Distributors

MARION, N.C. – Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC PINK:INKW) is pleased to announce through its partnership with H2O Artesian, it is now selling its BE WATER brand of bottled water through KeHE Distributors effective immediately. Founded in 1953 and employee-owned, KeHE is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products in North America with 16 distribution centers across the continent and distributes more than 70,000 SKU’s to over 30,000 stores.

With eight KeHE BE WATER purchase orders finalized, in-hand and trucks already loaded and on the move from Marion, North Carolina to KeHE distribution centers as of Friday, May 12, sales of BE WATER six-pack products through KeHE have already begun. These events have added to an already incredibly eventful year for Greene Concepts.

Greene Concepts, going through its partnership with H2O Artesian, has finalized its distribution deal with KeHE. Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, H2O Artesian’s principal partners, are managing the relationship of KeHE for the BE WATER brand and have successfully launched the sale of BE WATER six-packs through the KeHE distribution network with an initial reach of over 150 stores.

Mike McMurray highlights, “This is a supreme accomplishment for Greene Concepts and H2O Artesian and connects us with a mammoth distributor with industry expertise that can help us grow. The Initial eight purchase orders of BE WATER six-packs cover more than 150 new stores with locations in: Arizona, Colorado, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. While we are thrilled to be in these 150 stores, our focus is to increase this number exponentially and grow the BE WATER brand with KeHE.”

Brian Adkins, also Greene Concepts’ National Sales Director, conveys, “BE WATER is now a part of KeHE’s NEW@KeHE program which launches new items from individual distribution centers. Through this program, a team of over 300 KeHE sales team members will work with Mike and me to get BE WATER onto the shelves of even more retailers nationwide through a proven slotting program. This encourages high-volume sales of BE WATER six-packs. This program helps new and early-stage brands reach greater nationwide consumer visibility” (see: KeHE 2021 – 2022 Goodness Report p. 24).

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Partnering with a world-renowned distributor like KeHE is exactly what we need to reach our aggressive growth milestones and we thank KeHE and their wonderful staff for this tremendous opportunity. Because of H2O Artesian, the new connection we have with KeHE is one of the most significant achievements we have achieved as a company and we are proud to be a KeHE supplier. Trucks from Marion, NC with our BE WATER brand will be part of the KeHE trucks (covering 30,000 routes) that travels coast-to-coast each day supplying inventory to North American retailers.”

Mr. Greene continues, “As we are now a part of KeHE’s distribution network, they are offering us highly-valued distributor support to help us as a smaller and emerging brand. KeHE’s Supplier Services & Support element allows for the significant growth of the BE WATER brand through KeHE business channels and quality innovation.”

Greene Concepts supports KeHE in helping consumers to become more health conscious and aware of healthy living and selecting healthy choices.

About KeHE

KeHE Distributors, LLC (KeHE) is the largest distributor of natural & organic, specialty, and fresh products to more than 30,000 natural food stores, chain and independent grocery stores, e-commerce retailers, and other specialty products retailers throughout North America. With over 6,800 employee-owners, KeHE, a Certified B Corporation, drives its mission of serving to make lives better, throughout all aspects of its operation.

About H2O Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (http://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

