Greene Concepts to Sell BE WATER and Happy Mellow Through Walmart Marketplace

MARION, N.C.– Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink:INKW) is pleased to announce that it has received approval to sell its BE WATER artesian spring water and Happy Mellow CBD immune support brands within Walmart Marketplace. Walmart Marketplace is one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms in the U.S. with 120 million Walmart.com monthly visitors.

Walmart Marketplace offers an online location for consumers nationwide to locate and learn more about BE WATER and Happy Mellow. In addition, it offers an opportunity to capture increased sales and interest through sponsored search advertising and allows for end-to-end fulfillment services to help manage supply chains. Walmart Marketplace also provides the scale, quality, cost, and efficiency to help Greene Concepts grow successfully as a business on Walmart.com.

The following company products will be available through Walmart Marketplace:

Be Water 6-pack configuration

Be Water 12-pack configuration

Be Water 24-pack configuration

Happy Mellow “Be Well” Blood Orange Acai (Vitamin C)

Happy Mellow “Be Energized” Lemon Lime (Vitamin D3 & Caffeine)

Happy Mellow “Be Balanced” Plum Punch (Vitamin B12)

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Receiving approval to sell BE WATER and Happy Mellow through Walmart Marketplace fosters our connection with the world’s largest retailer. It further extends our national reach and allows more people in the U.S. to access our wonderful products. Walmart.com is the 22nd most visited webpage in the U.S. and the 3rd most visited eCommerce & Shopping webpage with 407.4 million total visits as of August 2023 (see: similarweb.com).”

Mr. Greene continues, “Both Greene Concepts and Walmart believe in the principles of building a better world while helping people to live better, building a more sustainable future, bringing communities together and making life easier for busy families while increasing convenience to save our customers time. Walmart Marketplace helps Greene Concepts move toward the goal of enhancing the customer experience and health for everyone.”

Mr. Greene concludes, We now have the products and infrastructure needed to support BE WATER and Happy Mellow sales through Walmart.com. We thank Walmart for this tremendous opportunity and we encourage everyone to stay tuned for additional updates.”

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

