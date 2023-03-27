GURU Organic Energy Launches Its Latest Innovation: GURU Theanine Fruit Punch

MONTRÉAL— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is delighted to announce the Canadian market launch of GURU Theanine Fruit Punch, along with its national marketing campaign.

“We are extremely excited to launch GURU Theanine Fruit Punch, the latest addition to our energy drink family, and the embodiment of everything that makes GURU great: a better-for-you, great-tasting organic energy drink with a unique ingredient, theanine, which when combined with caffeine is proven to enhance focus and mental performance,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “This new innovation comes on the heels of GURU Guayusa Tropical Punch, which has risen to become the #1 energy drink flavour in Quebec and one of our leading SKUs.”

The all-new GURU Theanine Fruit Punch really packs a punch, all thanks to theanine, an amino-acid found in green tea. When blended with caffeine, theanine creates a synergistic effect that powers up your brain and boosts your focus and mental performance. On top of packing a big brain boost, GURU Theanine Fruit Punch is jam-packed with all-natural fruit punch flavour—a simply delicious blend of juicy tropical fruits, red berries, sweet cherry and vanilla—and the zesty freshness of yuzu. Like all GURU drinks, this one is certified organic and contains no synthetic caffeine, artificial sweeteners, synthetic preservatives or artificial colours or flavours. All in all, it is the refreshing boost your brain has been waiting for—delivered with an amazing taste and with only 50 calories.

“Our goal with GURU Theanine Fruit Punch was to combine great taste with unique functionalities, much like we did with its predecessor, and we believe we have a winner,” said Luc Martin-Privat, PharmD, Brewmaster and Vice President, R&D and Innovation of GURU. “Innovation is at the core of our strategy of cleaning up the energy drink industry, and we are constantly scanning the globe for new natural ingredients that boost energy or have other functional benefits.”

GURU’s national marketing campaign, “PUNCH UP YOUR MIND”, is primarily dedicated to GURU Theanine Fruit Punch and will run in Canada from coast to coast until the end of May. The campaign will include in-store promotions and activations with GURU’s exclusive distributor in its Canadian retailers, combined with impactful in-store displays, digital, social media and influencer engagement, university campus activities, and special events in urban centres. All these initiatives will be aimed at solidifying GURU’s brand awareness across Canada and driving conversions through its large network of retailers.

GURU Theanine Fruit Punch is available across Canada, in most convenience and gas stores and a majority of grocery and drug stores, through GURU’s exclusive Canadian distribution partner.

¹ 97 mg of theanine in combination with 40 mg of caffeine helps to focus attention during a demanding cognitive task (source: T Giesbrecht, J A Rycroft, M J Rowson, E A De Bruin. The combination of theanine and caffeine improves cognitive performance and increases subjective alertness). Each can of GURU Theanine Fruit Punch contains 100 mg of theanine and 100 mg of caffeine.

All GURU energy drinks are plant-based, high in natural caffeine and free of artificial sweeteners, colours and flavours, and have no preservatives. In addition, all drinks are organic, vegan and gluten-free – and the best thing is their amazing taste.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

