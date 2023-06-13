GURU Organic Energy Partners With CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA

MONTREAL, Quebec— GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand1, is pleased to announce that it has partnered with the ninth season of CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA as a sponsor. In the upcoming reality competition series, GURU will be integrated throughout multiple episodes, bringing to life its Feel Good Energy drinks, and will once again sponsor a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world for the winners. Like last year, GURU will also be running a contest online and in-store to allow Canadians to get in on the action and win their own unforgettable trip to anywhere in the world, for a value of up to $10,000.

“We are very excited to partner with CTV’s THE AMAZING RACE CANADA for the upcoming season,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “Last year’s series was a great experience and allowed us to grow the GURU brand across Canada, as more consumers looking for clean, great-tasting energy realized that we are the best option available on the market. We believe this year will be even more exciting as we continue to build our connection with our target audience and drive key messages about our better-for-you products.”

GURU will soon launch its Summer of Feel Good Energy national marketing campaign, which will run at the same time as THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and the Canadian Elite Basketball League 2023 season, and will benefit from the extra media presence provided by those major sponsorships. Summer of Feel Good Energy is geared towards showcasing the natural energy found in GURU organic energy drinks and will mainly include in-store activations with GURU’s exclusive distributor in its Canadian retailers, combined with impactful in-store displays and digital, social media and influencer engagement.

“We are focused on continuing to educate our Canadian consumers about our good ingredients and unique value proposition of Feel Good Energy thanks to our plant-based natural caffeine with zero artificials to bring in new consumers, while increasing conversions through our large network of Canadian retailers. In addition, our latest innovation, GURU Theanine Fruit Punch, has experienced a solid start since its official launch in March, and will help amplify our Good Energy across Canada,” added Mr. Goyette.

1 Nielsen: 52-week period ended April 22 2023, Convenience & Gas + GDM, National vs same period year ago.

About GURU Products

GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends to recharge your mind and body.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Feel Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States.

