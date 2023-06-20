Gus Rios Joins Tractor Beverage Company as Senior Vice President of Marketing

HAYDEN, Idaho— Tractor Beverage Company, one of North America’s fastest-growing beverage brands and the only certified organic, non-GMO total beverage solution for foodservice, is delighted to announce the appointment of Gus Rios as Senior Vice President of Marketing. Rios brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, including recent roles at Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. His addition to the Tractor Beverage team is positioned to drive substantial growth and solidify the company’s market leader position.

Rios’s appointment as Senior Vice President of Marketing will enhance Tractor Beverage Company’s marketing capabilities and strengthen its competitive advantage. “With his vast industry experience and proven track record in developing and activating consumer-first strategies, Gus will continue to build a deeply resonant brand across all of Tractor’s customer channels,” said Justin Herber, Chief Brand Officer for Tractor Beverage. “His combination of curiosity and empathy promises to deliver resonant consumer experiences that drive results and connect to consumers that are looking for something more at the beverage station.”

A multi-discipline marketer with over 15 years of experience in brand management, shopper, foodservice, innovation, and new business marketing, Rios has demonstrated exceptional leadership and strategic thinking throughout his career. Notably, Rios held senior marketing positions at Coca-Cola and PepsiCo, where he played integral roles in developing and executing successful marketing campaigns that measurably elevated the brands and drove revenue growth.

“I am thrilled to contribute to the continued success of this exceptional brand,” said Gus Rios. “I have witnessed firsthand the transformative power of marketing and innovation and am captivated by Tractor’s origin story, family-first mantra, and dedication to changing the beverage industry for good.”

As Senior Vice President of Marketing at Tractor Beverage Company, Rios will leverage his vast experience and knowledge to lead and oversee all aspects of the company’s marketing initiatives. His expertise will encompass brand strategy, advertising, and customer engagement, ensuring that Tractor Beverage remains at the forefront of the ever-evolving foodservice beverage market.

An avid outdoor enthusiast and ardent photographer, Gus lives with his wife and two children in Dallas, Texas.

About Tractor Beverage Company

Tractor Beverage Company is revolutionizing the beverage station as the only certified organic, non-GMO beverage solution for foodservice. Farmer-founded and employee-owned, Tractor is on a mission to create a cleaner, healthier planet, one drink at a time. Proudly served in over 5,000 locations across all 50 states, Tractor’s handcrafted drinks feature clean ingredients that deliver on taste, functionality, and experience, without any of the bad stuff. Tractor is the first beverage brand to track and disclose impact data about its ingredients through the Organic Impact Tracker, quantifying the benefit of sourcing organic versus conventional ingredients. The company was included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies and on Fast Company’s 2021 list of the world’s most innovative companies.

For More Information:

https://drinktractor.com/