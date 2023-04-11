Halfday Iced Tea Adds Raspberry to Flavor Lineup with Launch at Wegmans

Halfday Iced Tea, makers of the world’s first prebiotic iced tea have announced Raspberry iced tea as its newest flavor. Raspberry will join Lemon, Peach and Green tea with honey and ginseng as part of the brand’s core offerings. Halfday also has a winter seasonal flavor, Cranberry iced tea.

It’s Halfday’s mission to make digestive wellness more delicious, fun and accessible. In college, co-founder Kayvon Jahanbakhsh was hospitalized from Ulcerative Colitis and lost 80 lbs. Having to cut out high sugar items from his diet, he spent the next 5 years working to perfect his gut health through incorporating prebiotics into his daily routine and creating the brand Halfday to replace his favorite iced teas. Like all of Halfday’s offerings Raspberry will feature 8g of prebiotic fiber and only 3g of sugar, while capturing the nostalgic taste that iced tea consumers know and love.

Halfday’s Raspberry iced tea will first launch in April at supermarket chain Wegmans, which boasts 110 stores within the Northeast region of the United States. “We are so excited to be bringing Raspberry to Wegmans”, said Jahanbakhsh. “They’ve been such great partners to us, and have believed in our mission since Day 1. Wegmans is always on the forefront of trends, and they’re located in the backyard of where almost all major iced tea brands first launched.”

Halfday is available in 2,100 stores across the United States, as well as online at drinkhalfday.com and Amazon. To find Halfday nearest you, check out their store locator at drinkhalfday.com

For More Information:

https://drinkhalfday.com/