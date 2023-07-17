Hardlabz Launches Unique Liquid Supplements

Aquacell, LLC from Miami, Florida has just launched three varieties of pre-workout liquid energy shots under a brand HARDLABZ. What makes them unique is the fact that they combine benefits of regular 2 oz. energy shots and powdered sports pre-workout supplements: high ingredient dosages in convenient easy absorbed liquid form.

L-KAR is America’s first and only L-Carnitine drink containing 3500 mg of L-Carnitine per compact shot. L-Carnitine plays a critical role in energy production. It transports long-chain fatty acids into the mitochondria so they can be oxidized (“burned”) to produce energy. It also transports the toxic compounds generated out of the cellular elements to prevent their accumulation. In other words: L-KAR aids in burning fat into energy smoothly and without any jitters and energy crash.

PRE is an innovative pre-workout drink for mental focus, drive, endurance and stamina containing 250 mg of Caffeine along with optimum dosages of popular bodybuilding ingredients like Citrulline, Beta-Alanine, Creatine, L-Carnitine, L-Tyrosine, vitamins and minerals.

PUMP is a non-stim pre-workout shot with Citrulline, Beta-Alanine, Creatine and L-Arginine. These components tend to maximize blood flow to carry essential nutrients to muscle tissue for increased volume, vascularity and performance. PUMP is caffeine free – this might be an undeniable benefit to the people with hypersensitivity to coffee. Therefore, the energy product can be taken late in the evening without experiencing problems with sleep.

All drinks are sugar and carb free with pleasant fruit and berry flavors.

For More Information:

https://hardlabz.com/