Harmless Harvest Introduces Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie to its Dairy-Free Smoothie Portfolio

The leader in premium plant-based coconut food and beverage products, Harmless Harvest, launches its Harmless Harvest Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie, a no-sugar-added green smoothie with a simple blend of coconut water, coconut meat, tropical juices, and greens. Similar to all Harmless Harvest Organic Smoothies, the new functional beverage contains no high-intensity sweeteners, no gums or thickeners, and no juice concentrates, and features far fewer ingredients than other leading brands, effectively fulfilling the unmet need for a lower sugar option in the smoothie category.

“We developed Radiant Greens as a better-for-you successor to traditional green smoothies from other brands, delivering exceptional taste with less than half the sugar,” said Jake Qian, Vice President of Innovation at Harmless Harvest. “Less sugar is the primary unmet need in the smoothie category and Harmless Harvest’s Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie, along with our other flavors, exists to satisfy that need without sacrificing taste.”

The Harmless Harvest Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie mixes five greens with mango and pineapple for a tropical island “tang” that blends harmoniously with its crisp, refreshing organic coconut water and smooth, creamy coconut meat. Naturally occurring MCTs from coconuts are known to be used by the body as an immediate source of energy, so this satiating smoothie experience can be enjoyed between meals, post-workout, or when a snack craving arises.

Harmless Harvest Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie:

*15g of sugar per 10 oz bottle (compared to

35g of sugar in the leading brand)

No artificial flavors or juice concentrate

Simple blend of five greens, mango + pineapple, coconut water + coconut meat

No gums, thickeners, stabilizers

Hydration and 3g of fiber from coconut water + coconut meat

Hydration and MCTs from coconuts

Certified Organic, Kosher, and Fair For Life Trade Certified

Harmless Harvest Radiant Greens Organic Smoothie is the newest addition to the brand’s smoothie portfolio, inclusive of Coconut, Chocolate, and Mango flavors. Harmless Harvest’s Organic Smoothies are known for delivering indulgent flavor without added sweeteners, thickeners or stabilizers. Harmless Harvest’s line of Organic Smoothies will be sold in newly redesigned packaging for a fresh, vibrant aesthetic with flavor-forward graphics and clear communication of the products’ better-for-you benefits to aid shoppability.

Harmless Harvest Organic Smoothies are available at select Whole Foods Market locations, in select national retailers, and on harmlessharvest.com starting this March 2023. Suggested retail price is $3.99 per 10 oz bottle.

For More Information:

https://harmlessharvest.com/