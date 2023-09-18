Hazelicious Launches Hazelnut Milk in Two Delicious Varieties

Hazelicious, the leading brand in hazelnut-based products, is proud to announce the launch of its line of Hazelnut Milk. Hazelicious, Hazelnut Milk is perfect for those who are looking for a rich, creamy, and more sustainable option to almond milk.

Hazelicious Hazelnut Milk comes in two delicious varieties – lightly sweetened and unsweetened. The lightly sweetened variety is perfect for those who want a touch of sweetness or are looking to drink a cold and refreshing glass on its own. The unsweetened variety, on the other hand, is perfect for those looking to froth up a latte or pour a glass of iced coffee with non-dairy milk.

“We are thrilled to introduce our Hazelnut Milk to the market,” said Levent Tuysuzoglu founder of Hazelicious. “We believe the market needs delicious and sustainable plant-based milk, and our Hazelnut Milk is just that. We only use the most premium hazelnuts, and our products contain no added oils or preservatives. Most importantly, we source our hazelnuts from small family farms that thrive on rainfall alone.”

Hazelicious Hazelnut Milk is now available for purchase on the Hazelicious website, Amazon, Walmart.com, and select retailers in the Northeast. They come in convenient 1-liter shelf stable cartons. So whether you’re enjoying it in your coffee or adding it to your cereal, Hazelicious Hazelnut Milk are the perfect non-dairy alternatives.

About Hazelicious

Hazelicious is a leading brand in hazelnut-based products. Later this year Hazelicious plans to launch its line of hazelnut butters. Hazelicious is committed to working with small family farms and providing premium products that are both delicious and sustainable. Hazelicious was founded by Levent Tuysuzoglu and co-founder of Feel Good Foods, Tryg Siverson.

