Heartland Coca-Cola’s Wyant Takes on Expanded Leadership Role

LENEXA, Kan.— Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC, announced that Charles (Chuck) Wyant has expanded his leadership role at the company with his promotion to president and chief operating officer. Wyant was a member of the founding leadership team for Heartland, joining the company in 2017 as vice president and general manager, and was named president in 2021. He came to Heartland with more than 30 years of experience in the Coca-Cola Bottling system, all of that time in the Midwest.

In his expanded role, Wyant will assume oversight of business operations and work closely on strategic planning with the Bridgeman ownership group. He will continue to lead sales, operations, finance, marketing, public affairs and communications, human resources, production, legal and technology (IT). The company serves over 25,000 customers and employs more than 2,200 team members.

“Chuck’s knowledge and expertise in our business is matched by his deep commitment to the people of this organization,” said Junior Bridgeman, CEO, Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC. “He embodies our foundational values of family, community, inclusion and service,” Bridgeman continued. “We look forward to working with him in this expanded role as he champions continued professional growth for our associates and economic growth for our local communities and our company.”

Heartland is building a 600,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art production campus in neighboring Olathe, Kan., scheduled to open and produce the first case off the line in late 2024. The new facility will greatly expand current production capabilities and secure Heartland’s position as an anchor Coca-Cola bottler in the Midwest. Earlier this year, the company was named 2023 Bottler of the Year by Beverage Industry magazine.

“I’m honored to represent and support our Heartland associates,” said Wyant. “This is a very exciting time for our business as we continue to build our production and sales capabilities and further establish our leadership role in our local communities.”

Wyant is also a member of the Board of Directors for the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission.

About Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company

Based in Lenexa, Kan., Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company, LLC was founded in early 2017 by successful former NBA professional and business leader Junior Bridgeman. Bridgeman’s longstanding connection to Coca-Cola and the Midwest began 30 years earlier during his NBA career, when he volunteered at basketball clinics sponsored by the company. His partnership with Coca-Cola continued as he built several notable restaurant franchise operations, and led to the establishment of Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Today, Heartland is an anchor Coca-Cola bottler in the Midwest, proudly serving over 25,000 customers across Kansas, Missouri, and Illinois, as well as counties in Nebraska and Iowa.

The Bridgeman family’s founding principles guide the organization’s daily operations: putting people first by creating a culture of value and inclusion; connecting with and serving its local communities; and providing the highest quality products and service to its customers and consumers.

For More Information:

https://www.heartlandcocacola.com/