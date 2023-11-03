Hella Cocktail Co. Launches Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mixer

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Hella Cocktail Co., pioneers of inclusive and elevated cocktail culture, proudly announces the launch of a one-of-a-kind beverage innovation, Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mixer. This spicy new offering transforms Hella’s famous Bloody Mary mixture with a flavorful blend of cayenne and paprika that promises to take the Bloody Mary experience to snappier, bolder, and more extravagant heights.

Inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Nashville, a city celebrated for its sizzling hot chicken, Hella’s Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mix is a masterful infusion of flavors that will electrify your taste buds. Made with 100% real tomato juice, real horseradish, red pepper extract, lemon, and black pepper, each 750ml bottle delivers 6 servings.

Hella’s newest mixer is the result of a commitment to authenticity and quality that is woven into Hella’s DNA. It is the direct inspiration of Hella Cocktail Co.’s co-founder and flavor connoisseur, Tobin Ludwig, whose culinary journey began in his parents’ gardens, where the freshest herbs and vegetables became the heart of the family’s meals. Over the past two decades, he honed his skills in some of New York City’s finest restaurants and now brings his culinary passion to life through Hella Cocktail Co., consistently pushing the boundaries of flavor innovation.

“Part of my job is to stay curious and continually innovate, deepen, and develop Hella’s many flavor profiles and when we decided to look at our famous Bloody Mary through new eyes, it gave me the opportunity to marry two of my greatest loves – behind the bar and in the kitchen,” said Ludwig. “If there’s one place that knows about the Bloody Mary and knows its spice, it’s the South. After working with Southern-inspired spice blends many times in the kitchen, I decided to let Nashville-inspired spices (the ones you use to make Nashville’s famous hot chicken) take the spotlight in Hella’s new Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mixer.”

Accompanying a spicier, more elaborate Bloody Mary experience, Hella Cocktail Co. is also releasing exclusive merchandise, perfect for garnish inspiration – whether the garnish of choice is a full Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich or otherwise. The Bloody Mary Chef’s Apron features a playful design by animator Alex Martin and is perfect for cocktail lovers, brunch enthusiasts, and home entertainers alike.

Hella’s Nashville Hot Bloody Mary Mixer is initially available on Gopuff for $11.99.

Hella Cocktail Co. offers daring tastes that elevate and expand cocktail culture for everyone. Their mission is to inspire confidence in the Hella Curious among us, so we can all bring our authentic selves to the table. They serve elevated cocktail experiences to curious experience seekers across the continuum of modern imbibing Hella’s curated portfolio of cocktailing options is rooted in the pursuit of bold flavors, and values an inclusive community where all feel invited to gather around the table as their authentic selves.

