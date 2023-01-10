hellowater Reveals Brand Refresh

hellowater, a leader in healthy hydration solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its brand refresh. The refresh brings a cohesive look and feel to all of the company’s product lines, creating greater synergy for the brand.

According to Rusty, Co-Founder of hellowater, “We are thrilled to unveil our new packaging design to the world. Our team has worked hard to bring more unity to our product lines, and we believe this new design will better connect with our customers and help them easily identify with the hellowater brand. We can’t wait to see how it resonates with the market.”

The new design features a modern and clean aesthetic, with a refreshed brand hierarchy with more messaging that better reflects the company’s commitment to product education. The redesign also includes updates to the company’s website and social media channels, providing customers with a seamless brand experience across all touchpoints.

hellowater is committed to providing its customers with the highest quality wellness products, and the brand refresh is just one way the company is working to meet the needs of its growing customer base.

“At hellowater, we are always looking for ways to improve and evolve, and this brand refresh is a testament to that commitment,” said Rusty. “We believe it will help us better connect with our customers and stand out in a crowded market.”

The new brand design will be rolled out across all hellowater products and marketing materials in the coming weeks. The company invites customers to follow along on social media and visit the website to stay up-to-date on the launch and all future updates.

“Thank you to the www.saturnlounge.com team for their collaboration in this brand refresh.”

hellowater is a brand of enhanced functional waters based in Chicago, Illinois. The company was founded in 2016 by Tom Bushkie and Rusty Jones, experienced professionals in the beverage industry. hellowater offers a range of functional products that provide various health benefits, such as aiding in digestion, boosting immune system function, rapid hydration and toxin elimination. The mission of hellowater is to advocate for health & happiness.

http://www.hellowater.com