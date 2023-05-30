Heywell and Foxtrot Market Launch Limited-Edition Cherry Limeade Flavor in Time for Summer

CHICAGO — What happens when a modern take on a convenience store and a modern functional beverage team up to bring energy and mood support to the masses? Today, heywell – the women-owned beverage brand dedicated to making wellness simpler and more accessible – announces its collaboration with Foxtrot – a chain of modern convenience stores + delivery markets for food people – to launch a limited-time, exclusive beverage with a boost of ingredients to help people take on the day.

Heywell meets Foxtrot, cherry meets lime and sweet meets sour in this deliciously juicy summer sip available exclusively at Foxtrot through the summer of 2023. It’s a nostalgic and joyful caffeinated sparkling water with adaptogens, antioxidants and organic caffeine made to help brighten moods and give energy. At 15 calories, 2 grams of sugar, and includes ingredients like: Ashwagandha and Ginseng for mood support, Schisandra and Amla berry for immunity support, Lemon Balm and L-theanine for stress support, and organic caffeine from green coffee beans for energy.

Designed in collaboration with the Foxtrot design team, heywell + Foxtrot Cherry Limeade was inspired by the nostalgia and sensory experience of drinking an icy cold Cherry Limeade in the heat of summer – yet with a modern spin. A design mash-up of heywell’s clean bold lines and Foxtrot’s youthful energy – it’s sticker mania at its best.

“We set out to solve a big consumer opportunity: how can we uplift moods and provide energy, but in a way that feels inviting and optimistic,” said Ashley Selman, co-founder of heywell. “We immediately knew Foxtrot was the right partner for this, and after an amazing collaborative process, we’re thrilled with the result. We hope it provides those in Chicago and across the US a little extra support to brighten moods this summer and adds a little extra joy in the everyday.”

As two Chicago-based startups, the relationship between heywell and Foxtrot began when heywell founders Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty worked from a Foxtrot market as they developed heywell, and continued on as Foxtrot became the brand’s first account. heywell quickly became a fan favorite and best seller at Foxtrot, and together heywell and Foxtrot have introduced consumers to modern functional beverages and adaptogens.

Foxtrot was launched with the mission to reimagine convenience and bring a little joy to the everyday. Born online, they grew up in stores, and built the first of its kind omni-channel corner store, powered by on-demand delivery. It’s a better kind of convenience, delivered every day.

heywell is on a mission to make wellness more simple and accessible for everyone, every day. That means making things to help meet the demands of modern life that are good for us, that are also delicious and inclusive. heywell is wellness made simple. To learn more about heywell, visit https://livingheywell.com, or view the press deck here.

The heywell + Foxtrot Cherry Limeade is available while supplies last in stores and online at foxtrotco.com.

About heywell:

Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty met during their time working together at MillerCoors and became fast friends – supporting each other through the busyness of corporate life. They founded heywell on a mission to make wellness more simple and accessible for everyone every day. They found wellness solutions often prioritized function over flavor, and wanted to make something that was good for them, delicious and inclusive. Their line of functional beverages are made with adaptogens, antioxidants, herbs and organic caffeine to help when people want a little energy, immunity, focus, hydration or help managing stress. Low in calories and sugar, their functional waters are refreshing, tart and sweet. As part of heywell’s mission, they donate 1% of sales to nonprofits advocating inclusion. Follow them at @livingheywell and www.livingheywell.com.

For More Information:

https://foxtrotco.com