heywell Debuts New Orange Mango Flavor Targeted at Boosting Mood

CHICAGO, Ill.— heywell – the women-owned beverage brand dedicated to making wellness simpler and more accessible – launches its newest flavor – energy + uplift sparkling orange mango, made with a boost of ingredients to help you take on the day. After the immense success of their other flavors, co-founders Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty decided it was the perfect time to launch a naturally caffeinated beverage to help brighten your mood and give you energy.

Off the heels of being the number three top selling shelf stable soda/carbonated drink at Erewhon, heywell is launching orange mango in direct response to customer demand.

“Now more than ever, modern life throws a lot at us and we all could use a little extra support to brighten our moods and give us some extra energy,” says Ashley Selman, Co-Founder of heywell. “We set out to do that in a way that feels inviting and optimistic, and above all, tastes delicious.”

“As the wellness market continues to boom, people are increasingly turning to their food and drinks to support them,” adds Britt Dougherty, Co-Founder of heywell. “When we started heywell, it was to help people meet everyday demands in a way that doesn’t sacrifice taste for health, or vice versa.”

Sweet, tart and refreshing, heywell’s newest flavor is made with a deep stack of plant-based ingredients including ashwagandha, ginseng, schisandra, amla berry, lemon balm, l-theanine and organic caffeine (like a small cup of coffee). As with the other flavors, it is plant-based, high quality, and low in calories and sugar.

Heywell is sold at livingheywell.com and Amazon, and in notable retailers like Central Market, Metropolitan Market, Earth Fare and Lifetime Fitness, and retails for $3.49 per 12oz can.

Energy + uplift orange mango joins heywell’s four other much loved functional sparkling waters: calm + hydrate sparkling lime, calm + restore sparkling blackberry ginger, energy + focus sparkling strawberry lemon, energy + immunity sparkling grapefruit.

About heywell

Ashley Selman and Britt Dougherty met during their time working together at MillerCoors and became fast friends – supporting each other through the busyness of corporate life. They founded heywell on a mission to make wellness more simple and accessible for everyone every day. They found wellness solutions often prioritized function over flavor, and wanted to make something that was good for them, delicious and inclusive. Their line of functional beverages are made with adaptogens, antioxidants, herbs and organic caffeine to help when people want a little energy, immunity, focus, hydration or help managing stress. Low in calories and sugar, their functional waters are refreshing, tart and sweet. As part of heywell’s mission, they donate 1% of sales to nonprofits advocating inclusion.

https://livingheywell.com/