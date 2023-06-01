High Rise Beverage Company Announces Partnerships With Two New Distributors

CHARLESTON, S.C.— High Rise Beverage Company has announced that they have begun distribution with P10 Foods & Hemisphere Distributors. These partnerships will expand High Rise’s distribution into eight southeastern states – Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, and Florida. “We are extremely excited to be working with P-10 Foods & Hemisphere and growing our footprint in the South East area,” says High Rise’s founder, Matt Skinner.

About High Rise

High Rise is a cannabinoid-infused beverage made with a natural blend of fresh fruits, mixed with premium hemp and natural water from the springs of North Carolina. A perfect alternative to alcoholic beverages, High Rise exists to bring you refreshing tastes from your favorite flavors with the added health benefits that come with the cannabinoids infused into the product.

For More Information:

https://highrisebev.com/