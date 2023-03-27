High Rise Beverage Company Expanding Distribution into Florida

The team behind High Rise Beverage Company, the cannabis-infused seltzer based in Charleston, SC, is thrilled to announce that the refreshing non-alcoholic canned beverage, will be available for distribution in Florida beginning April 15, 2023.

High Rise is a cannabinoid-infused beverage made with a natural blend of fresh fruits and flavors, mixed with premium hemp and natural water from the springs of North Carolina. A perfect alternative to alcoholic beverages, High Rise exists to bring you refreshing tastes from your favorite flavors with the added health benefits that come with the cannabinoids infused into the product. High Rise will be available for purchase in six flavors including, Delta-9 Pineapple, Delta-9 Blood Orange, Delta-8 Blackberry, Delta-8 Strawberry, CBD Blackberry, and CBD grapefruit.

“We are thrilled to bring High Rise to Florida and provide consumers with a healthier, more versatile non-alcoholic beverage option,” said High Rise Beverage Company Owner, Matt Skinner. “We believe that our seltzer will be received well amongst Florida residents especially as we enter into the hot summer months.”

High Rise Beverage Company will be available for purchase at select retailers in Boca Raton, Tampa, and Orlando Florida. Please visit our website here to find a store near you.

For More Information:

https://highrisebev.com/