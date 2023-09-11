High Rise Beverage Company Launches Two New Delta-9 Flavors

What: High Rise Beverage Company has released two new Delta-9 seltzer flavors – Blueberry & Mango.

Who: High Rise Beverage Company | www.highrisebev.com

When: Coming to a shelf near you soon!

More: The team behind High Rise Beverage Company is excited to announce the launch of two new Delta-9 seltzer flavors – Blueberry and Mango. These new flavors will start to make their way into retailers on September 8, 2023, so keep an eye out at your local store!

