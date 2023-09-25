High Rise Beverage Now the Non-Alcoholic Partner of Sony Music Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— High Rise Beverage Company has announced it is officially the non-alcoholic beverage partner of Sony Music Nashville. “We could not be more thrilled to join the Sony Music Nashville family with our full High Rise line of products,” says Owner Matt Skinner, “With more and more people turning to non-alcoholic options, the High Rise brand strives to promote a more inclusive drinking culture.”

High Rise Beverage Company is proud to be the official non-alcoholic beverage partner of Sony Music Nashville. High Rise is dedicated to crafting a range of non-alcoholic beverages – ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy. High Rise first worked with SMN during their Sony Music Live! activation during the 2023 CMA Fest, an event that became the genesis of this larger partnership. High Rise Beverage brand will be highlighted at upcoming SMN activations surrounding award shows and industry events. In addition to having a presence at external events, High Rise will also provide cans for SMN artist hospitality, internal staff events, and in-office artist performances.

About High Rise

Crafted in the Southeast with real fruit, organic cane sugar and infused with full-spectrum hemp, High Rise is one of the most versatile canned beverages on the market. The hemp-derived cannabis infused into these seltzers is a non-alcoholic alternative and may help enhance pleasure and motivation, regulate sleep, and reduce inflammation. High Rise boasts a full line of seltzers with flavors like mango, blueberry, and lime. Now being distributed by Lipman Brothers Distributing, High Rise is available across Tennessee for purchase.

For More Information:

https://highrisebev.com/