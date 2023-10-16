HOIST Announces Partnership With Murray Road Agency

CINCINATTI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fastest growing beverage products in the United States, is excited to announce its partnership with Murray Road Agency as their public relations agency of record. Murray Road delivers difference-making growth for their clients and is an expert in connecting companies and brands to their target audience.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Murray Road,” said Taryn Lawson, Director of Marketing at HOIST. “We’ve got a lot of new launches and announcements in the works, and we’re looking forward to all the ways this partnership will align HOIST with our audience and mission.”

Established in 2009, HOIST is a trailblazer in hydration solutions. Their Cincinnati-based team has built a line of products promising IV-level hydration–including bottled drinks, powder sticks and liquid pouches. Now HOIST is the trusted hydration source for the U.S. Department of Defense. HOIST also works with industry leaders across the board to bring the best in hydration to all areas–from the fitness, health and wellness space, to hunting and shooting, extreme sports, country music and more.

“HOIST is a brand and organization with a lot of momentum and opportunity,” said Murray Road President and CEO, Tim Brandt. “We’re excited to cross paths at the right time and look forward to supporting and driving substantial growth through effective public relation efforts. This partnership will allow us to tap into some proven tactics and strategies, but also allow the Murray Road team to showcase our ability to get outside our core space and make an impact.”

Murray Road offers a full spectrum of marketing, communications, sales support and business services. The team delivers dynamic content, messaging and materials to audiences, customers, fans, followers and partners.

For More Information:

https://drinkhoist.com/