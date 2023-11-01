HOIST Announces The Cincy Hat Giveaway

CINCINNATI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., continues to grow their presence in their Cincinnati hometown through their partnership with both The Cincy Hat project and Bengal’s offensive lineman, Ted Karras.

The Cincy Hat Giveaway offers fans the chance to win a Camo Mesh Cincy Hat autographed by Karras. The giveaway period runs November 1–3, 2023, with five entries being randomly selected as winners.

To enter, fans must comment on the giveaway post on HOIST’s Instagram, as well as follow both HOIST and The Cincy Hat on Instagram.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with HOIST,” said Karras. “It was important for me to partner with a Cincinnati based company as my admiration for this city and its people grow every day. As an athlete that can lose a lot of water weight through practices and games, HOIST helps me stay hydrated on the field and I’m excited about the great work we will continue to do together for the Cincinnati community and beyond.”

The HOIST formula is isotonic, made to absorb instantly and clinically proven to replenish your body with the electrolytes, carbohydrates, and fluids your body needs without delay. HOIST offers their IV-level hydration across a product line of bottled beverages, powder sticks and liquid pouches, all of which are built to supply any athlete with the replenishment needed to perform at an intensive level.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Ted and his Cincinnati-based brand The Cincy Hat,” said Rachel Trotta, director of business development for HOIST. “His mission to uplift and support the Cincy community is one that we share, and we’re happy to be a part of it.”

About The Cincy Hat

The Cincy Hat is a project that works to raise money for adults with developmental disabilities. The project brings together Ted Karras and The Village of Merici, a nonprofit living community for adults with disabilities. Funds from sales go towards various development projects, and the next project in the works includes the construction of a new residential building to serve more adults in need.

For More Information:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzGygAbO88G/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==