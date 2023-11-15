HOIST Introduces New Black Cherry Flavor

CINCINNATI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fastest growing hydration beverages in the U.S., is thrilled to announce the addition of its latest flavor, Black Cherry, providing a rich flavor profile that consumers can look forward to this season.

Black Cherry embodies the HOIST commitment to delivering unparalleled hydration while maintaining a satisfying taste. Crafted with precision, this new flavor is a powerful blend of both sweet and tart and is free from artificial sweeteners or dyes. This flavor is set to offer a refreshing take on the hydration qualities that HOIST beverages are known to bring to the table.

“We are ecstatic to unveil Black Cherry to our customers and the broader market,” said HOIST Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales Ben Schmidt. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a flavor that exceeds the high standards our customers have come to expect from us. Black Cherry is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the hydration beverage arena.”

HOIST products are made in the U.S.A., and provide IV-level hydration in the form of a bottle, powder sticks and pouches. All HOIST beverages absorb immediately into the body without the need for digestion compared to other traditional sports drinks, and is the trusted hydration solution for the U.S. Department of Defense.

HOIST is also excited to announce strategic expansion into select Kroger divisions in 2024. This move will solidify expansion into the isotonic aisles of the renowned grocery giant. As part of this exciting development, Kroger will be the first retailer to offer the highly anticipated Black Cherry flavor in their resets, starting in January.

For More Information:

https://drinkhoist.com/