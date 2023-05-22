HOIST Strengthens Its U.S. Department Of Defense Approved Line-up Of Hydration Products With New Liquid Pouches

CINCINNATI, Ohio— HOIST, one of the fast-growing beverage products in the United States, along with the approved hydration for the U.S. Department of Defense, announced it has added a new product to its robust line-up of rapid hydration products. Available now, HOIST’s Military Hydration Liquid Pouches incorporate the brand’s Military Hydration Powder formulation into an 8oz liquid pouch that’s portable, easy drinking hydration for anyone in need of fueling up while on-the-go. Alongside HOIST’s powder formulation and IV-level Hydration Bottles, the liquid pouches can be found online within the brand’s ecommerce shop.

HOIST currently hydrates Service Members from each branch of the United States Military across Four Continents. “To see the impact HOIST has made aiding members of the U.S. Military is something we really cherish,” said Ben Schmidt, Co-Founder of HOIST. “Accountability is a driving force of our growth. We’re accountable for hydrating our heroes in training and on the battlefield. There is no bigger measuring stick to ensuring we’re delivering a top quality and more importantly, top performing product than the U.S. Military.”

A key component to HOIST’s success is that it is clinically proven to hydrate 110% better than water because of its blend of carbohydrates, electrolytes and fluids are absorbed by your body instantly, unlike other sports drinks. Currently, HOIST offers the following line-up of products, which can be found at retail and online:

IV-Level Hydration Bottles: MSRP, $2.29 per bottle Blue Raspberry Strawberry Lemonade Peach Mango Watermelon Orange Dragon Fruit Variety Pack ($30)

Military Hydration Powder Sticks: $19.99 for 12 sticks of the following flavors: Fruit Punch Grape Peach Mango

Military Hydration Liquid Pouches: $35 for 24 pouches of the following flavors: Grape Fruit Punch Tropical Orange



HOIST has been helping the U.S. Military fight issues stemming from dehydration as an approved partner since 2019. In addition, the brand has taken a proactive role in supporting active Service Members and Veterans through its partnerships and give-back programs. As an approved partner of the Department of Defense, the brand is closely aligned with organizations including Team RWB, , Project Echelon, Heroes Sports, Task Force Dagger) and is currently supporting military-specific events including Best Ranger Competition, International Sniper, the Air Force Marathon, SOF Week and all Team RWB National Events).

About HOIST

Founded in 2009, HOIST provides IV-level hydration in the form of a bottle alongside a military-grade powdered product for those looking add an elevated hydration to their liquid. Born and built in the Midwest, HOIST’s Cincinnati-based team has built a product that’s not only a trusted hydration for the U.S. Department of Defense, it’s also the trusted hydration among many who #LiveExhausted, pushing their physical and mental limits to achieve maximum performance.

For More Information:

http://drinkhoist.com