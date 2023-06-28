Honda Indy Toronto Teams Up with Electrolit to Elevate Race Weekend Hydration to New Heights

Electrolit – the preferred, premium hydration beverage made from pharmaceutical quality grade ingredients – has joined forces with Honda Indy Toronto as an official hydration partner to bring instant hydration to race-goers at the 35th annual event taking over Exhibition Place in downtown Toronto July 14 – 16, 2023.

Festival-goers are not the only ones powered by Electrolit during the event. One of the youngest professional racecar drivers and official Electrolit ambassador, 24-year-old Arrow McLaren driver, Pato O’Ward, also calls on the scientifically-formulated hydration as he gears up to take to Toronto’s track on July 16.

“As I prepare for race day and as a professional athlete, staying hydrated is absolutely crucial. Having Electrolit by my side gives me the confidence to perform at my best,” said Pato. “I’m excited to showcase the power of this partnership on the track and demonstrate how Electrolit fuels my performance and helps me push the limits. Together, we’re ready to make a splash in Toronto and leave our mark on the racing world.”

When Pato needs to reach optimum performance, Electrolit is the go-to beverage that provides balance, focus and instant hydration. Scientifically formulated with magnesium, sodium, potassium, calcium, and glucose, Electrolit provides complete hydration when electrolytes and ions are low to replenish the body.

“Electrolit’s superior hydration goes hand in hand with the high-performance world of IndyCar racing,” said Enrico De La Torre, Commercial Director of Electrolit Canada. “Fueling race-goers and Pato O’Ward on and off the track, who is a firm part of the growing Electrolit family, at this staple event in Ontarians’ social calendars is an exciting step in our brand’s journey.”

“We are excited to partner with a premium hydration brand like Electrolit at the Honda Indy Toronto,” said Jeff Atkinson, president of Honda Indy Toronto. “This terrific product available throughout Canada will be a big help for fans looking to stay cool and refreshed during our July festival weekend at Exhibition Place.”

Electrolit is now available in Canada and comes in five delicious flavours: Blue Raspberry, Orange, Grape, Fruit Punch and Strawberry Kiwi.

About Electrolit

Electrolit manufactures a scientifically formulated premium hydration beverage that replenishes the body after physical activity, intense heat, hangovers, or sickness. Formulated with magnesium, potassium, calcium, sodium glucose, and sodium lactate plus six ions for electrolyte absorption, Electrolit aids in recovery of the hydro electrolytic imbalance, fulfilling metabolic and hydration needs. Electrolit is currently offered in national, grocery, convenience and online channels across the nation, including Circle K, 7-Eleven, Amazon, and more. Electrolit is manufactured and owned by Pisa Pharmaceuticals, the largest pharmaceutical company in Mexico and Latin America.

About Honda Indy Toronto

Honda Indy Toronto is a world-class motorsports festival which takes place annually on a 2.874-kilometre (1.786-mile), 11-turn temporary circuit using the streets surrounding Exhibition Place near Lake Ontario in downtown Toronto. The event features many attractions, food trucks, interactive displays and activities, and supports local charities. Honda Fan Friday offers general admission courtesy of the Ontario Honda Dealers Association through a voluntary donation. To date, $905,000 has been raised for Make-A-Wish® Canada. As one of Ontario’s largest annual sporting events with the first race held in 1986 first known as the Molson Indy, it has become a prestigious meeting place for some of the world’s fastest race car drivers including past NTT INDYCAR SERIES champions like Scott Dixon, Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud and Will Power as well as Canadian racing greats Scott Goodyear, James Hinchcliffe, Greg Moore, Alex Tagliani, Paul Tracy, Jacques Villeneuve, Robert Wickens, and more. Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco is planned to be in the 2023 starting field. Honda Indy Toronto is owned and operated by Green Savoree Toronto, ULC, whose affiliates also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding (March 3-5, 2023), The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (June 30-July 2, 2023) and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 1-3, 2023).

