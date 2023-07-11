Huckleberry’s Natural Market and Pop Up Grocer add Teakoe to their better-for-you beverage selection, increasing the brand’s national retail footprint.

Teakoe is a Colorado-based fizzy tea brand on a mission to combine flavor with only a few delicious plant-based ingredients that are certified organic, low calorie, and made with no added sugar. Huckleberry’s Natural Market is adding Teakoe Fizzy Tea to all 16 of its locations, increasing Teakoe’s availability in the Pacific Northwest region.

Teakoe is offering Honey Lemon, Minty Pear, Pineapple Mate, Peach Lavender, Orange Ginger Punch, and Pomegranate Hibiscus at Huckleberry’s Natural Market in Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Oregon. The flavors offered vary per location.

“Teakoe’s expansion into Huckleberry’s continues to increase our availability in key western markets,” says Teakoe Founder and Head Coach, Pete Jokisch. “With Huckleberry’s focus on clean ingredients, natural and organic products, Teakoe is a great fit for their beverage selection. Their consumers are health-conscious, demanding clean labels and organic products, and that is exactly what we offer.”

Teakoe prides itself on its sustainability and sourcing process, partnering with three of the top U.S. specialty importers, bringing organic and sustainable teas, herbs and spices from all over the world. Teakoe’s sourcing partnerships evolved over the past ten years, nurturing direct personal relationships with strategically selected growers. Teakoe’s suppliers share the commitment to advanced sanitary agricultural practices and clean processing methods.

Teakoe’s better-for-you ingredients and sourcing practices launched the Colorado-based fizzy tea brand into Pop Up Grocer for its Summer Rotation Series. Teakoe is one of over 165 curated, better-for-you products in the store’s Bleeker Street location. Pop Up Grocer fills its shelves for health conscious shoppers who are looking for products crafted without harmful ingredients and those that prioritize the longevity of planet Earth. Honey Lemon, Peach Lavender, Pineapple Mate and Pomegranate Hibiscus are available at Pop Up Grocer for a limited time.

“Teakoe was selected out of thousands of brands to participate and bring the refreshing taste of the Rockies to New York City,” says Jokisch. “It’s an honor to be included amongst some of the best emerging brands with high quality ingredients and stand-out packaging. Thrilled to be bringing Teakoe to the East Coast.”

Teakoe’s full line of Fizzy Tea are available nationwide on the company’s website teakoe.com, amazon.com, and select retailers throughout the Western US, including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Natural Grocers and Kroger.

