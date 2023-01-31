Icelandic Glacial Announces Partnership With Icelandair

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— Icelandic Glacial, the world’s leading CarbonNeutral certified bottled water, announced that it has signed an exclusive deal as the official in-flight water partner with Iceland’s national airline, Icelandair.

With immediate effect, Icelandair will carry Icelandic Glacial, naturally alkaline spring water from Iceland on all flights spanning 50 cities in Europe and North America delivering a sustainably sourced spring water of exceptional purity to all passengers.

“We are delighted to be recognized as the official water of our nations’ airline,” commented Jon Olafsson, Chairman and Co-Founder, Icelandic Glacial. “We want visitors to experience the very best our country has to offer, even before they arrive in Iceland.”

“With Icelandic Glacial now on all Icelandair flights, passengers can taste the purity of the country as they travel in comfort with one of Iceland’s greatest ambassadors,” commented Reza Mirza, Group CEO, Icelandic Glacial.

About Icelandic Glacial

Icelandic Glacial is the super-premium natural spring water, bottled at the source from Iceland’s legendary Ölfus Spring, which was formed more than 5,000 years ago and is shielded from pollution by an impenetrable barrier of lava rock. The spring produces water so pure that nothing is added or taken away. As a result, Icelandic Glacial possesses exceptional balance featuring a naturally low mineral content and a naturally alkaline pH of 8.4. Icelandic Glacial is further distinguished as the world’s first certified CarbonNeutral natural spring bottled water for product and operation. Icelandic Glacial uses 100% natural green energy to fuel its production delivering a premium bottled water to discerning consumers around the world while maintaining a “net zero” carbon footprint.

https://icelandicglacial.com/