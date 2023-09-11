Independence Gardens Partners With Wild T to Cultivate Positive Impact Across Texas

Independence Gardens, a Lewisville, Texas-based non-profit organization dedicated to promoting children’s health through access to fresh, nutritious food, is thrilled to announce a strategic collaboration with Wild T hard teas. Wild T’s delicious lineup of refreshing hard teas will be featured at two upcoming Dallas-Fort Worth-area fundraising events for Independence Gardens, including the “Mad Hatter Dinner: Profoundly Wonderland” in September and “Bikers In Wonderland” in October.

Independence Gardens, founded in 2013, is committed to empowering children and their communities to grow and prepare fresh, healthy food through garden-based education programs. Its mission is to improve access to fresh food, promote healthy eating habits, and instill values of sustainability and environmental stewardship.

Independence Gardens’ mission aligns harmoniously with Wild T’s hard tea that enhances life’s moments. Ranging from 5% ABV to 9% ABV, Wild T hard teas include rare and unexpected flavors, like Original, Black Cherry Bourbon Barrel and Strawberry Pineapple. Find Wild T’s gluten-free, vegan lineup of hard teas at a retailer near you using the Wild T finder.

This partnership serves as a convergence of values, uniting two entities that are dedicated to sowing the seeds of a healthier, more vibrant future.”Our collaboration with Wild T speaks to shared values and commitment to community well-being we look for in partners,” remarks Chonnie Richey, Founder and President at Independence Gardens. “Together, we strive to not only enhance childhood nutrition and access to fresh food in schools and communities, but also promote sustainable practices that make a lasting impact.”

Sample Wild T’s lineup of rare, refreshing flavor profiles at two upcoming Independence Garden events:

Mad Hatter Dinner: Profoundly Wonderland

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 9, 7-10 pm

WHERE: Profound Foods, Fairview, Texas

Bikers In Wonderland

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 28, 5-10 pm

WHERE: Wayne Ferguson Park, Lewisville, Texas

As part of this collaboration, Wild T will also actively contribute to the Power of 100 initiative by Independence Gardens. Through the Power of 100, individuals and businesses can make a significant difference by contributing $100 to ensure children’s access to nourishing meals. The Power of 100 is open to sponsorship from all businesses and individuals, and includes recognition at Independence Gardens’ community event Bikers In Wonderland and increased visibility through the Independence Gardens website and social media channels.

Wild T, with its unwavering passion for perfection and unique flavors, resonates profoundly with Independence Gardens’ commitment to quality and innovation. “We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Independence Garden and to uplift their mission to contribute positively to the lives of children across Texas,” says Vikrant Kanyal, co-founder and CEO of Wild T.

About Independence Gardens

About Wild T

Wild T’s delicious lineup of hard teas feature rare, refreshing flavor profiles. All Wild T flavors, including Original (5% ABV), Black Cherry Bourbon Barrel (9% ABV) and Strawberry Pineapple (9% ABV) are gluten-free, made with all-natural, vegan ingredients from Wild Ohio Brewing Company. Find Wild T at retailers in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Kentucky and Connecticut using the Wild T finder.

For More Information:

https://www.independencegardens.org/