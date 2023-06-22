Inspired by Gladiators, James Wilks Launches FYTA Sports & Active Nutrition Brand

Los Angeles, Calif. – James Wilks, former UFC fighter and creator of the acclaimed documentary, “The Game Changers,” announces today the launch of FYTA, a first-of-its-kind sports and active nutrition brand.

“My quest for the optimal diet for athletic performance started with the discovery that Roman Gladiators ate a predominantly plant-based diet based around grains and beans,” states Wilks. “After the release of ‘The Game Changers,’ I went on a hunt for high-protein plant-based products that were delicious, convenient and met international standards for optimized athletic performance, health and sustainability. But, I couldn’t find any.”

It wasn’t just Wilks; thousands of athletes around the world had written to him to share they were looking for the exact same thing.

Wilks brought together a group of elite sports dietitians and food scientists who tested hundreds of ingredients and combinations. His search for the perfect protein led him to EverPro, the most soluble and digestible plant-sourced protein in the category, made from upcycled barley.

EverPro is the flagship product of EverGrain, a St. Louis-based sustainable ingredient business that, through years of research, developed and acquired proprietary technologies to transform brewer’s spent grain into high-quality protein ingredients. EverPro is made from upcycled, homegrown American barley, a byproduct of beer production, which not only offers highly bioavailable amino acids, but superior taste and texture.

Beer production begins by separating the naturally occurring carbohydrates found in grains like barley and rice from their protein and fiber. The carbohydrates are then used to initiate the fermentation process, but the protein and fiber typically end up in landfills or as livestock feed.

“It’s amazing to think that such a high quality, highly digestible and highly versatile protein was being thrown away,” says Wilks, who was ranked #3 on Men’s Health’s list of “The 13 Most Influential Men in Health and Fitness.” “EverGrain’s efforts to upcycle a protein that would otherwise go to waste not only resulted in a truly unique product, but aligns with our mission to create a stronger, healthier population and planet.”

FYTA, which derives its name from the Greek word for plants, launches this month with its Elite Plant Protein — an easy-to-mix, plant-based protein powder made from a proprietary blend of an ancient grain (sprouted barley, in the form of EverPro) and an ancient, soil-regenerating bean (whole lupin).

FYTA Elite Plant Protein’s unique formulation delivers:

30g of fast-absorbing, non-GMO plant protein, including all nine essential amino acids required to optimize lean muscle growth and recovery

3g of gut-friendly fiber, no artificial ingredients, flavors or preservatives

Only 1g of added sugar

Unparalleled taste – preferred 3 to 1 over comparable leading products in a blind taste test (National Food Lab, 2022) – and texture so highly soluble that it rapidly dissolves into any liquid, even coffee

The world’s most sustainable protein*: Upcycled Certified™ EverPro produces five times fewer greenhouse gas emissions, uses 14 times less land, and consumes 34 times less water than whey protein

FYTA’s three flavors of Elite Plant Protein — Creamy Chocolate, Café Latte and Caramel Vanilla — are now available online at an average price of $39.99/14 servings on www.fyta.com.

*Commercially available at scale

About FYTA

FYTA™ is a first-of-its-kind plant-based sports and active nutrition brand, launching with Elite Plant Protein, designed to optimize athletic performance, health and environmental sustainability.

Founded by “The Game Changers” documentary producer and The Ultimate Fighter winner, James Wilks, F?TA utilizes an advanced protein blend made from two ancient grains: whole-ground lupin, an ancient, soil-regenerating bean, and EverPro®, an upcycled protein made from barley and rice. EverPro was developed by AB InBev’s sustainable ingredient business, EverGrain™.

FYTA launched in June 2023 and offers three flavors of its Elite Plant Protein — Creamy Chocolate, Café Latte and Caramel Vanilla.

To learn more about FYTA’s revolutionary new foodline, visit https://fyta.com/.

About James Wilks

James Wilks is a filmmaker and elite combatives instructor best known for producing and narrating “The Game Changers,” a critically acclaimed documentary about the dramatic rise of plant-based eating in professional sports.

Executive produced by James Cameron, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jackie Chan, Lewis Hamilton and Chris Paul, the film went on to become one of the most-viewed documentaries of all time, garnering unprecedented accreditations from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. James was subsequently ranked by Men’s Health as #3 on their list “The 13 Most Influential Men in Health & Fitness.”

Following the release of “The Game Changers,” James co-founded The Game Changers Institute, a non-profit research, educational and advocacy platform that promotes plant-forward nutrition in order to help improve personal performance, advance public health, protect the environment, and promote social justice.

A former winner of The Ultimate Fighter, Wilks continues to serve as a combatives trainer for government agencies including the US Marines, US Army Rangers, and US Navy SEALs.

About EverGrain by AB InBev

Introduced in 2020, EverGrain is a sustainable ingredient business created by Anheuser-Busch to unlock every grain of potential in our barley to make a positive impact on people and the planet. Our in-house team of scientists, sustainability experts, nutritionists and product developers ensure we understand every molecule of barley and how we can build an ingredient portfolio that improves the nutrition and environmental integrity of plant-based foods and beverages. EverGrain opened a large-scale facility located in our global headquarters of St. Louis, Missouri in 2022.

To learn more about EverGrain and our ingredients visitwww.evergrainingredients.com.

