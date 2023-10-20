Introducing Alkaline Labs, a Functional Nutrition Brand Bringing A.M Greens to Market

NEW YORK, N.Y.– Alkaline Labs, a powerful and effective functional nutrition brand ushering a new era of attainable health and transparency in the supplement industry, launches with the brand’s first hero product, A.M. Greens. Through their innovative product launch, Alkaline Labs is committed to providing individuals with trusted, high-quality supplements designed to transform daily health routines for everyone.

The brand’s hero product, A.M Greens, stands out for its unparalleled quality and thoughtfully curated ingredients that are 100% vegan, non-GMO, organic, and glyphosate residue-free. The proprietary blend combines greens with powerful herbs, adaptogens, and minerals that are carefully formulated to avoid overloading the digestive system while ensuring maximum absorption. Ingredients include L-glutamine, Organic Aloe Vera, Organic Spirulina, and Organic Chlorella and more, all present in amounts that are scientifically proven to be effective and provide results. A.M Greens offers a wide range of benefits, including support for gut health, immune system function, mental clarity, cellular function, blood sugar levels, and stress management. Additional product highlights include:

Third-Party Tested: Rigorous third-party testing for heavy metals, microbes, allergens, and contaminants to ensure purity and potency.

Environmental Consciousness: Packaged in glass containers to minimize environmental impact and preserve product quality.

Formulated by Experts: Developed by a board of exceptional naturopathic doctors, A.M Greens utilities clinically effective dosages for maximal benefits.

Naturally Delicious: Harnesses the natural flavors of herbs along with Stevia for a delicious taste, avoiding hidden ingredients often found in natural flavors.

Catalyst for Wellbeing: Optimizes key systems by nourishing and supporting the body on a cellular level, which in turn, supports and fuels the smaller processes optimizing overall health.

The inception of Alkaline Labs was inspired by founder Scarlett Knight’s personal quest for supplements that surpassed the norm. Frustrated by the lack of transparency and quality in the supplement industry, she set out to create a brand that addressed these concerns head-on. With a relentless focus on delivering products that meet the highest of standards, Alkaline Labs is determined to redefine how individuals nourish their bodies in the most effective way possible.

“We believe that everyone deserves to know what they are putting into their bodies, and our commitment to transparency, quality, and results is fueled by our passion for empowering individuals on their health journeys,” said Scarlett Knight, founder of Alkaline Labs. “A.M Greens is more than just a supplement; it’s a catalyst for positive changes in your health journey. By strengthening your gut health, A.M Greens creates a strong foundation for optimal health and well-being overall and triggers a chain reaction of positive transformation that positively impacts the entire body.

Meaghan Datema, Naturopathic Dr. and Alkaline Labs Advisory Board Member added “A.M Greens is a science-backed solution that allows you to elevate your well-being, in a quick and effective way. Not only was every ingredient in the formula intentionally selected based on extensive research, but also crafted with clinically effective dosages. I am beyond excited to bring this revolutionary blend to market, offering an easy solution to impact your overall health in a powerful, and transparent way.”

About Alkaline Labs

Alkaline Labs is a powerful & effective functional nutrition brand offering high-quality products rooted in unparalleled trust, transparency, and functionality. The brand offers high-quality products thoughtfully crafted & third-party tested with premium, non-GMO, and glyphosate residue-free ingredients, without unnecessary fillers or artificial flavors. Formulated by a team of Naturopathic Doctors, the brand’s flagship product, A.M Greens, contains clinically effective dosages & goes beyond traditional greens powders by combining greens with powerful herbs, adaptogens, and minerals. The plant-based, vegan blend delivers comprehensive benefits, making it an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to improve their overall health by supporting optimal gut microbiome composition, the immune system, mental clarity, cellular function and more.

For More Information:

https://alklabs.com/