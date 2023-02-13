Introducing Community Call: A Series of Expert Conversations Inviting Your Participation

BevNET and NOSH presents: Community Call, a recurring series of open meetings dedicated to pressing topics impacting food and beverage businesses. Topics on the docket include: learning the formula for a successful Expo West exhibit; how to successfully pitch media for coverage; and how to follow up post trade show to get business done.

“Our plan is to do a lot of these.” said Melissa Traverse, BevNET’s Director of Community and host of Community Call. “We already have some impressive experts lined up – in fact, we kick off with Belgian Boys CEO, Anouk Gottlieb – to help provide insights and answer questions.” She added “Our team will be suggesting ideas based on what we are seeing in the industry. Plus, we want to prioritize suggestions from the community for future calls.”

Community Call sessions are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendars! It’s as easy as jumping into a 30 minute Zoom meeting.

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Thursday, Feb 16 @ 2:00 PM ET Expo West Tips and Tricks from a Top Exhibitor Guest: Anouck Gotlib, CEO, Belgium Boys Register Here



Thursday, Feb 23 @ 2:00 PM ET Pitching for Coverage: Is There a Formula? Guests: Marty Caballero + Carol Ortenberg from the BevNET & NOSH Editorial Teams Register Here



Thursday, March 2 @ 2:00 PM ET Expo West: Perfect Your Retail Pitch and Follow-up Guest: Roger Perrett, former WFM grocery buyer & Allie Olivier, Rodeo CPG Register Here



These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate. It is a free opportunity for food, beverage and beer companies to engage in timely conversations and ask each other questions.

As we continue to develop future Community Calls, we want to hear from you! What information are you searching for? What questions do you have? Do you have insights you’d like to share with the community? Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.