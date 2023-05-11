Introducing More Life Sparkling Hop Water

ALAMEDA, Calif.— Almanac is pleased to announce the launch of its newest beverage—a non-alcoholic, hop-infused sparkling water that refreshes, recharges and invigorates. Crafted with only two simple ingredients—the finest hops and purified water—More Life Sparkling Hop Water delivers a non-alc beverage option that’s big on flavor. With no alcohol, no calories, no sugar or carbs and gluten free, More Life is the perfect choice for any occasion. Crack a can in the gym, in the shower, on the trail or on the road!

Damian Fagan, founder and CEO of Almanac, had this to say about the launch: “Almanac has always been about offering our customers innovative and flavorful beverages with a sense of creativity and fun. More Life might epitomize those qualities more than any beverage we’ve created to date. Anyone can enjoy it, you can have it any time of day, and best of all, like water itself, it’s hydrating, invigorating and good for you. Plus, zombies!”

More Life Sparkling Hop Water is now available for purchase online directly from Almanac and will be hitting retail shelves across California starting in mid-May.

About Almanac

Almanac creates exceptional beverages meant to inspire the moment. Flavor, balance, and creativity inform every product we make. Almanac offers a bold range of world-class beverages, each crafted at their Alameda Island brewery in Northern California.

For More Information:

https://almanacbeer.com/collections/all-products/products/more-life-sparkling-hop-water