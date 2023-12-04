Introducing Oneness

GAINESVILLE, Fla.— Oneness is proud to announce the official launch of its line of game-changing, delicious, and luxurious beverages, drink drops, and topical products, created with market-disrupting patented and proprietary technology that increases efficacy by 800% when compared to all other CBD products worldwide. This is achieved through full solubilization of the whole hemp flower, a process invented by visionary Indian female scientist Dr. Neha Raje. Sitting at the intersection of sacred medicine and cutting-edge science, Oneness is poised to make an indelible, permanent impact on health and well-being through its unique delivery of safe, legal cannabinoids designed to calm, nourish, and brighten body, mind, and soul.

Praise for Oneness’ products and elegant sustainable packaging from consumers, celebrities, and wellness experts during pre-launch and beta testing validate the superior power of the technology. While all other CBD products are comprised of poor-performing oils and isolates which take 30 minutes to take effect and have only 9% solubilization, Oneness pure hemp concentrates are absorbed within 5 minutes, have 100% solubilization, hence, high absorption and last 5-6 hours. Their Sparkling Hemp Cocktails – which come in Lavender and Jasmine flavors – serve as the perfect alcohol replacement, calming social anxiety, releasing inhibitions, and providing a feeling of openness and deep relaxation. Made from organic fresh fruits and botanicals, they hydrate and promote recovery, serving as excellent sports drinks.

Oneness drink drops are also naturally flavored and beautifully crafted – Bright Day brings a dramatically improved sense of clarity and focus without the jittery feeling of too much coffee, while Deep Night promotes total relaxation of body and mind as well as relief from aches and pains. While users often describe Oneness drink drops as “magic”, the real secret of their power is in the quality of the concentrate and superior hemp solubilization technology. Oneness Topical Spray for body aches and muscle soreness supports fast relief through enhanced absorption unlocked by Oneness’ technology with whole-flower hemp extract. Both the drink drops and the topical are powerful tools for self-care and self-awareness as well as wonderful gifts for those who struggle with chronic discomfort, sleeplessness, tension and stress. All products can be purchased through the Oneness website, oneness.life, and will be available on Amazon in 2024.

About Oneness

Oneness is a private corporation founded in 2020. It is headquartered in Gainesville, FL with offices in Nashville and Los Angeles. The company plans to roll out additional lifestyle products in 2024, including a signature hemp-infused luxury fragrance. CEO Dr. Neha Raje and President Alexander Mclain are renowned speakers and experts in the hemp/cannabis industry, bringing both biotech savvy and spiritual awareness to the company and its vision. Oneness raised its first round of financing through the family office of a prominent New York investment banking group, at a pre-money valuation of $50M. The Oneness Foundation aims to create fertile soil, urban farms and improved nutrition for children.

For More Information:

https://oneness.life/