Introducing OPTIMIST Drinks’ The Bitter OPTIMIST: Cali Amaro

LOS ANGELES, Calif.— OPTIMIST Drinks, the Los Angeles–based non-alcoholic spirits brand behind OPTIMIST Botanicals (Bright, Fresh and Smokey), is proud to announce the newest addition to its portfolio, The Bitter OPTIMIST: Cali Amaro. The new spirit – initially released as a limited edition run – was inspired by the year-round sunshine, the citrus trees and the diverse cultures that make Los Angeles the city it is. As with all of OPTIMIST Drinks’ offerings, the Cali Amaro is designed to enhance social connection and give people the freedom to experiment with their drinking rituals. The versatile spirit is crafted to be sipped straight over ice, as a spritz or as the base for a more complex cocktail.

“As with all of our flavor expressions, our Bitter OPTIMIST: Cali Amaro was inspired by the environs of Los Angeles,” says Lisa Farr Johnstone, co-founder of Optimist Drinks. “The citrus profile acknowledges the importance of these fruits in the city’s history; the deep lingering bitterness perhaps a wry nod to the experience of driving in LA traffic.” The founders are thrilled to be releasing this new variety. “The Cali Amaro profile has been in development for more than a year,” Tom Johnstone continues, “and tastings with some of our city’s most innovative mixologists helped shape the final formulation. In a departure from our original spirits, we created the backbone of our amaro with a combination of various teas, layered with distilled botanicals to provide a full palate experience.”

The Cali Amaro is made from a blend of organic botanicals including orange, pink grapefruit, mandarin, bay laurel and wormwood. With each sip, the drinker will enjoy citrusy, woodsy and deeply bitter tasting notes. The spirit is for everyone, but especially those who enjoy old school amari, negronis and of course, Los Angeles. Like all of OPTIMIST Drinks’ varieties, the Cali Amaro is vegan and free from alcohol, artificial flavors, GMOs and gluten.

To celebrate the launch of their Cali Amaro, OPTIMIST Drinks has partnered with design retailer CB2 and non-alcoholic specialist retailer, Boisson. CB2 will be selling the new spirit both in stores nationwide and online (along with the other flavor expressions in their range). OPTIMIST is thrilled to partner with a design partner like CB2 as aesthetics and design have always been a core element of the OPTIMIST Drinks brand. Boisson, the US’ leading specialist non-alcoholic retailer, will launch the product in their stores in NYC, San Francisco and LA, as well as on their online platform.

OPTIMIST Drinks gives back with every purchase. Two percent of all sales are directed to provide access to mental well-being care for underserved youth in Los Angeles. OPTIMIST’s current philanthropic partner is Safe Place for Youth, a Venice, California–based nonprofit organization that empowers young people experiencing homelessness to thrive by providing lasting, holistic, community-driven solutions.

Cali Amaro retails for US$35. It is currently available for pre-order via optimistdrinks.com. From mid January 2023 it will be for sale at Boisson and CB2 stores nationwide, as well as online via optimistdrinks.com, boisson.com and CB2.com.

About OPTIMIST Drinks

OPTIMIST Drinks is an LA-based B Corp pending company whose non-alcoholic product range is designed to enhance social connection. Born in Los Angeles out of the desire to rethink what it means to “have a drink,” OPTIMIST’s first range of award-winning botanical spirits allows everyone to enjoy an elegantly crafted spirit without compromising their mental or physical well-being. Inspired by the diverse cultures, landscapes and mindsets of this city, founders Lisa Farr Johnstone and Tom Johnstone are building a company with integrity and purpose, and one that is genuinely sustainable. Two percent of all sales is directed to nonprofits that provide access to mental well-being services for young people in underserved communities.

For More Information:

https://optimistdrinks.com/collections/shop/products/bitter-optimist-cali-amaro