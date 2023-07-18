Introducing Tamworth Distilling’s Naturally Flavored Watermelon Gin

TAMWORTH, N.H.— Tamworth Distilling, the rural craft distillery recently named a Food & Wine 2023 Drinks Innovator of the Year, is pleased to announce its newest scratch-made spirit, Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin. A refreshing and aromatic addition to its line of innovative gins (including newly debuted Sylvan Mist – the world’s first wearable and drinkable perfume gin) the perfectly pink Watermelon Flavored Gin is available now, having debuted on June 21, the summer solstice. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin is available to ship direct to consumer in 40+ states online via tamworthdistilling.com, and for purchase on-site at Tamworth Distilling, for $55 (60 proof, 750 ml).

Tamworth Garden Watermelon Gin captures the essence of summer and presents in a low-proof gin with gentle acidity and sweetness. The base is juicy watermelon and cucumber, and is then blended with grains of paradise, hibiscus, and fresh mint. The end result is big flavors of melon, lime, and mint overlaid on gentler notes of dry coconut, hibiscus tea, and fresh, zesty juniper.

“The new Watermelon-flavored Gin is our attempt at capturing the most refreshing aromas of summer,” commented distiller Matt Power. “In our ongoing commitment to using the freshest seasonal produce with no, or close to zero waste, we use the entire fruit – rind and all! Whole vine-ripened watermelons are pressed in a heritage wine press and the juice is used to lower the proof instead of water. By utilizing the entire fruit, the sweetness of the bright pink flesh is balanced out by notes of cucumber from the rind. Any fruit waste is then fed to local livestock.”

Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin rings in at 60 proof, making it the perfect base for a summer cocktail, and is even better sipped on its own over ice with a sprig of fresh plucked mint from the garden. Made with natural ingredients and zero added sugar, it is a refreshing flavor, perfect for lazy days in the sun or sultry summer nights. With National Watermelon Day (August 3), there’s plenty of reasons to sip this season’s perfectly pink summer sipper. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin is made with fresh watermelon juice with zero preservatives, and is best enjoyed fresh.

Blushing Bubbly

Recipe credit to Lee Noble, Tamworth Distilling Mixologist

Ingredients:

· 2 oz. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Gin

· 3 oz. Prosecco

· 1 oz. Seltzer

Garnish: Mint leaf & lemon

Melon Frizzante

Recipe credit to Lee Noble, Tamworth Distilling Mixologist

Ingredients:

· 2 oz. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Gin

· 3 oz. Dry Lambrusco

· .5 oz. Amaro Nonino

· 1 oz. Seltzer

Garnish: Watermelon slice & edible flowers

Salty Frizzante

Recipe credit to Lee Noble, Tamworth Distilling Mixologist

Ingredients:

· 2 oz. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Gin

· 3 oz. Prosecco

· .5 oz. Hibiscus syrup**

Garnish: Salt rim & watermelon slice

Hibiscus syrup instructions: Make a double strength 8 oz. cup of hibiscus tea, then remove bags. Add 1 cup sugar. Stir until dissolved.

Previous small-batch Backyard Gins from Tamworth Distilling have included Red Grapefruit & Spearmint, Blueberry Cucumber, Cantaloupe Basil, and Marigold Cucumber. A highly limited number of bottles of each batch are produced, making the coveted spirits highly limited and likely to sell out quickly.

About Tamworth Distilling

Tamworth Distilling is a craft distillery, founded and owned by liquor brand savant Steven Grasse, that focuses on creating truly one-of-a-kind, small-batch spirits that reflect the flora and fauna of lush Tamworth, New Hampshire. All ingredients used in the production of spirits are farmed or foraged within 150 miles of the distillery. In addition to showcasing local and natural ingredients, the brand highlights prominent historical American events, figures, and notable geography; including figures such as Henry David Thoreau, and landmarks including New Hampshire’s famed Old Man of the Mountain.

Since the turn of the 20th century, Tamworth, New Hampshire has been a haven for artists, writers, thinkers, and innovators ­– from Henry James and E.E. Cummings to President Grover Cleveland. Grasse set up his distillery in accordance with the land around it, not against it. Taking a cue from the 19th century Transcendentalists of New England, Tamworth Distilling pulls its inspiration from the surrounding atmosphere, their recipes from the crops they grow, and the histories buried in the soil below. The distillery has recently been celebrated by FOOD & WINE as a 2023 Drinks Innovator of the Year.

For More Information:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/7ms9lpt9cdexck0/AABcECq090x4m2KPys8s2IO9a?dl=0