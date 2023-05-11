ISH Launches New Non-Alcoholic Mojito RTD in Time for Summer

ATLANTA, Ga.— ISH, The Mindful Drinking Company, is rolling out its newest non-alcoholic (NA) canned cocktail, the ISH Mojito. Made with ISH Caribbean Spiced Spirit, natural lime flavor and Moroccan spearmint, it delivers a refreshing and authentic NA Mojito experience.

“The Mojito is one of my favorite cocktails,” says ISH Founder Morten Sørensen. “We took our time developing our NA version so that it delivers the bright, refreshing, minty rum experience of a full-strength Mojito – minus the alcohol.”

ISH’s Mojito starts with ISH Caribbean Spiced Spirit, which is made from real Caribbean rum that is carefully de-alcoholized to retain flavor. Then, Madagascar vanilla, Indonesian nutmeg and natural baked apple flavor are added for a rich, warm spiced rum taste. To this, fresh lime and Moroccan spearmint are added to deliver an NA Mojito that exceeds expectations. All ISH NA spirits and RTD cocktails are made with a proprietary distillate using the shells from chili seeds to deliver the appealing bite of full-strength drinks.

The new ISH Mojito is a great summer addition to the line-up of ISH canned cocktails: ISH Spritz, ISH Daiquiri and ISH G&T. Each 250ml can of ISH Mojito has 38 calories, is vegan-certified and gluten-free. ISH Mojito comes in single cans ($4.99 SRP) and four-packs ($19.96 SRP) and will be available from The Zero Proofstarting May 27, and at select retailers nationwide.

The non-alc drinks market was up by 90% in 2022, indicating ongoing enthusiasm for the category. NA drinks are being embraced by people who also enjoy full-strength beverages. “I created ISH so I could have a way to socialize without being wrecked by too much alcohol,” adds ISH founder Sørensen. “I’m not alone – most people (78% according to IWSR) who drink NA drinks also consume alcohol beverages. I’s about being mindful and balancing your life.”

In addition, Technavio reports that the RTD market is expected to grow by 11% this year. The three growth drivers are demand for low-alc flavored drinks, health and wellness concerns and desire for convenience. ISH non-alc RTDs meet all three of these demands.

About ISH

Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, ISH is a producer of award-winning non-alcoholic wines, spirits, and cocktails that provide a high-quality experience for people seeking to drink mindfully. ISH provides full nutritional information on all its products and complete transparency on all ingredients and production methods. All ISH products are available online and distributed in all 50 states through ZeroProof.

For More Information:

https://thezeroproof.com/collections/ish