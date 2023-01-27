Island Oasis Adds Sangria Into Its Line of Premium Beverage Mixes

BELOIT, Wis.— Island Oasis, the leader in premium natural beverage mixes, is pleased to announce the release of Island Oasis Sangria. The new premium sangria mix is a versatile and tasty beverage mix for making traditional red and white sangrias, and for creating other cocktails such as frosé, wine slushies, rum punches, tiki drinks, seasonal editions, and zero-proof beverages.

Island Oasis premium fruit beverage mixes are the ones most often used by professional bartenders in foodservice. With labor shortages and back-of-house efficiency challenges, Island Oasis mixes are a go-to solution for busy bartenders. Island Oasis Sangria provides an easy-to-use base, whether they need to create a large batch of ready-to-pour red or white sangria or create signature drinks. The new mix provides a real fruit base that allows professionals to keep the bar moving while creating great-tasting beverages.

Sangria is growing rapidly on drink menus in the United States, with 10%+ growth over the last four years and is the third most popular cocktail on drink menus. Sangria is found on 34% of US cocktail menus, according to Datassential and its future growth is projected to outperform 93% of all other foods, beverages and ingredients.

Commenting on the launch of Island Oasis Sangria, Angela George, Senior Brand Manager, said: “We are thrilled and excited to add Sangria to our portfolio of premium products. Sangria is the third-most popular cocktail on menus and is still growing. Our Sangria mix gives professionals the ultimate platform for drink innovation and taste, all while keeping guests happy. It’s truly the most versatile mix we offer – one mix is all you need to keep the bar moving.”

Adding his comments on the launch of Island Oasis Sangria, Tony Pereyra, Bar & Beverage Specialist with Spirits in Motion said: “Variations of sangria continue to make their way on menus as bars and restaurants take advantage of the on-going growth with lunch and brunch. Operators can maximize their sangria variations with Island Oasis Sangria mix, as it delivers a flavorful base for any style sangria and it’s also a great solution for many other beverage applications.”

