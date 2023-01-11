WAIKIKI BEACH, Hawaii— Island Sweetwater Beverage Company is excited to announce the launch of Saffron Mist, a new saffron-flavored soft drink that reinvents the classic lemon-lime soda with only five simple and all natural ingredients. Saffron Mist is made with real sugar and nothing artificial, ensuring that consumers can enjoy a refreshing and delicious drink without any preservatives or artificial flavors. As always, there is no caffeine in Saffron Mist.

“We are thrilled to introduce Saffron Mist to the market as a natural alternative to traditional lemon-lime soda,” said Richard H. Davis, President, and CEO of Island Sweetwater Beverage Co., Inc. “Saffron has long been known for its ability to suppress appetite and burn calories, making Saffron Mist the perfect choice for health-conscious consumers.”

Saffron Mist has a unique and delicious taste that is sure to please any palate. It’s a perfect drink for any occasion whether it be a hot summer day or a casual get-together with friends. Island Sweetwater Beverage Company is committed to creating high-quality, all-natural beverages that are accessible to everyone. Saffron Mist is available now in select stores, and will soon be available nationwide.

About Saffron

Saffron is a spice derived from the dried stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower. It is commonly used as a seasoning and coloring agent in various cuisines around the world, but is most famously associated with the cuisine of Iran, where it is considered a national symbol. Saffron is one of the most expensive spices in the world due to the labor-intensive process of harvesting and processing the stigmas. The flowers must be picked by hand, and it takes around 150 flowers to produce just one gram of saffron. Because of this, saffron is sometimes referred to as “red gold.” In addition to its culinary uses, saffron has also been used for medicinal purposes for centuries. It is rich in compounds such as crocin and safranal, which are believed to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies have suggested that saffron may be beneficial in treating a wide range of conditions, including depression, premenstrual syndrome (PMS), and age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Saffron is also used in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine as well as in Middle Eastern traditional medicine. Saffron has been used to treat various ailments such as flatulence, jaundice, digestive problems, and menstruation-related complications. Saffron is considered to have a warm and dry nature. In addition, saffron is rich in iron, manganese, and vitamins B2, B3, B6, and C. It is a good source of minerals such as potassium, calcium, and magnesium. In conclusion, saffron is a highly valued spice and medicinal plant known for its distinctive color and flavor. Its high cost is due to the labor-intensive process of harvesting and processing the stigmas, making it one of the most expensive spices in the world. Saffron has a wide range of uses in the culinary and medicinal world, and its market is highly dependent on a few major producing countries.

