Jeng Launches New Sparkling THC Cocktails

MONTAUK, N.Y.— Non-alcoholic beverage portfolio Jeng expands its offerings with a new line of ready-to-drink sparkling THC cocktails. Inspired by Montauk’s laid-back summer elegance, Jeng’s sparkling THC cocktails are microdosed with 3mg of legal hemp-derived THC and 6mg of CBD paired with all natural ingredients to help you relax, reconnect, and return to center.

“We crafted Jeng as an upscale summer essential for mindful sipping at the beach or the bar, that allows you to control your buzz without compromising the cocktail experience,” co-founder Nicole Bray shares. “As a working mom, I could no longer afford to battle two-day hangovers. Like many women, I craved an alternative that would help me relax and unwind but still function. It was important that we create a full-flavored, microdosed THC beverage that all adults could try, not only experienced cannabis consumers.”

Jeng’s line of sparkling THC cocktails launches with four ingredient-driven flavors that are crafted with real fruit juice and inspired by the best mixologists around the world:

Spicy Blood Orange Margarita: Zesty blood orange juice and a kick of jalapeno create the perfect balance of heat, flavor and bliss.

Rhubarb Cucumber Spritz: Fresh juices with strawberry rhubarb notes are cooled by a touch of cucumber to beat the heat.

Paloma: Fresh pink grapefruit juice blends with subtle rosemary and lime for a refreshing twist on a Mexican classic.

Moscow Mule: Ginger forward and full-flavored with a hint of lime and a touch of juniper.

“Since our launch, we have continued to see the desire for alcohol-free options skyrocket. We were inspired to create another premium alternative, this time, infused with a low dose of THC,” shares co-founder John Enghauser. “Our focus remains on fresh flavors and premium ingredients to give every type of drinker an elevated experience. The subtle elegance of our cocktails aims to de-stigmatize THC, empowering people to find freedom and balance in social settings and continue exploring alcohol alternatives.”

About Jeng

Founded in 2021 by John Enghauser and Nicole Bray, Jeng was crafted in response to the need for a ready-to-drink alternative that elevates life’s celebrations without the constraints of alcohol. Jeng’s beloved lineup of sparkling cocktails celebrates mindful drinking, and is available with or without hemp extract/CBD and THC. Jeng’s upscale, mixologist-inspired cocktails include classic flavors like Moscow mule, Paloma, and gin & tonic. Jeng can be found in alcohol-free bottle shops, restaurants, liquor and grocery stores in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and throughout the country.

For More Information:

https://sipjeng.com