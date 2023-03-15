Jennifer Lopez Takes the Spotlight In BODYARMOR LYTE Latest Campaign

WHITESTONE, N.Y. – BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition today announced its largest campaign in brand history featuring global icon, Jennifer Lopez for BODYARMOR LYTE. The “Choose More” campaign showcases a behind the scenes look at Jennifer’s inner drive and relentless commitment to giving everything her all, inspiring those who share that similar mindset.

It’s no secret that Jennifer’s fitness routine is instrumental to her multi-faceted success, so there is no one better to lead the movement for an active lifestyle in partnership with the brand. Jennifer has one of the most intense regimens and has been performing at an incredibly high level for decades – and her partnership with BODYARMOR LYTE aligns perfectly with her personal mission to push herself to go harder and to get better. You can view the full spot here: https://youtu.be/NlNxC0ZUMqE

“BODYARMOR is all about the idea that determination, hard work and passion pushes us to be our best and that’s a shared value that resonates with me and how I like to live my life,” said Lopez. “The newest spot for BODYARMOR LYTE exemplifies how the real work is behind the behind the scenes when no one is watching.”

As an award-winning multi-hyphenate, Jennifer has been inspiring people from all walks of life to move and express themselves with her music, acting, dance and creativity. She is known for her ambition and determination whether performing on stage, on screen, in the boardroom or while working out.

“Jennifer Lopez is a global icon that transcends cultures and generations alike,” said Matt Dzamba, Chief Marketing Officer at BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition. “She has a tireless work ethic and intensity that we’re proud to showcase in our latest BODYARMOR LYTE campaign and is one of the greatest of all time. It’s no surprise that she chooses BODYARMOR LYTE to keep her hydrated. It’s been inspiring to see her in action firsthand and we’re looking forward to seeing where this campaign takes us.”

BODYARMOR LYTE is a premium hydration beverage with zero sugar added and low-calorie. BODYARMOR LYTE has a coconut water base and contains potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants so you can replenish what your body loses after an intense workout, performance, or a full day on the go.

The campaign creative goes live today across TV, audio, digital, social and streaming platforms, as well as out-of-home throughout the country and events later in the spring and summer.

About BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition

Leading the world of sports and active hydration with game-changing innovation, BODYARMOR Sports Nutrition (BASN) is on a mission to become #1 in Sports Hydration. Bringing together two iconic brands, BODYARMOR and POWERADE (respectively #2 and #3 in the sports drink category), BASN exudes an entrepreneurial culture backed by the resources and insights of one of the world’s most recognizable companies, The Coca-Cola Company, which fully acquired BODYARMOR in 2021.

BODYARMOR has been disrupting the world of Sports Hydration since 2011, offering a premium sports drink packed with electrolytes, coconut water and antioxidants that provides superior hydration. Low in sodium and high in potassium, BODYARMOR contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors or dyes from artificial sources. BODYARMOR’s extended portfolio includes BODYARMOR LYTE, a low-calorie, ZERO sugar added sports drink; BODYARMOR SportWater, a premium electrolyte-packed high alkaline water with ph9+; and BODYARMOR EDGE, a superior hydration sports drink with a boost of caffeine.

POWERADE was created in 1988 to ensure hardworking athletes have the hydration they need to keep putting in the work to raise their game. The brand re-launched in 2023 with a new visual identity, brand purpose and breakthrough formula that includes 50% more electrolytes.

