Jibby Announces New Functional Matcha Beverages and Celebrates Crowdfunding Success

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Jibby, a breakthrough brand in the ritual wellness space, is thrilled to unveil a significant strategic expansion into the world of functional beverages, marking an exciting new chapter in the company’s journey. The company is also proud to announce the successful closure of their Pre Seed fundraising of over $450,000, including success from their crowdfunding campaign, which will enable them to further develop their innovative product offerings.

Jibby’s transition into functional beverages underscores the brand’s commitment to transform morning routines into a wellness ritual. They realized that daily coffee & tea habits offered a perfect canvas to integrate elements that support not just energy, but overall health. The brand took root with ready to drink coffee, matcha, chai and mocha infused with CBD, a unique proposition that helped the brand stand out in the crowded RTD category. This new line now leads the brand’s evolution into mainstream distribution. By infusing fairtrade organic matcha, collagen, mushrooms, superfoods and other beneficial ingredients into every cup, Jibby aims to create a beverage that supports body, mind, and spirit from the inside out.

“I have so much gratitude for our incredible Jibby community and crowdfunding backers,” said James Reina, Co-Founder and CEO. “Our journey into functional beverages is a natural evolution, and we are committed to maintaining the same level of quality, sustainability, and innovation that has gained the trust and loyalty of over 100,000 consumers across the US.”

The successful conclusion of their crowdfunding campaign is a testament to the unwavering support and trust that Jibby has garnered throughout the years. The raised funds will be invested in expanding production capabilities, diversifying the product line, and boosting brand visibility through influencer collaborations.

