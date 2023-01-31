Jibby Coffee Expands Partnership With Gopuff Into Florida and Texas

MIAMI, Fla.— Jibby Coffee, a line of CBD-infused coffee beverages for stress-free energy, has expanded its partnership with Gopuff to deliver to consumers in Texas and Florida. Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of consumers’ evolving everyday needs, has been one of the largest retailers to bring in CBD ingestibles and this is a sign of their commitment to this growing category.

“As an early power user of CBD, using it to help navigate my ADHD and anxiety, I found it difficult to find quality, trusted CBD brands in retailers around me or even online. Gopuff has really come in and filled a void as the curator of great CBD brands with honest products.” said Alvaro Ortega, cofounder of Jibby Coffee. “I’m excited to grow our mission of helping consumers to get started on their mental health journey through our on-going partnership with Gopuff.”

Jibby Coffee was founded in 2021 to help make the noise, uncertainty and stress of the day-to-day a little clearer by integrating functional ingredients into daily rituals like coffee and tea. Today, Jibby’s flavors include Cold Brew Coffee, Oat Milk Latte, Oat Matcha Latte, and Oat Mocha Latte. All products contain 25mg of CBD to support stress and are all 100 calories or less.

Complementing these flavors is a brand aimed at Gen Z and millennial audiences that was designed by Wonderkind, a female-led creative studio out of Austin, TX. Jibby Coffee’s ingredients are also a demonstration of their commitment to the values of this audience, as all products are Fair Trade Certified and contain lower sugar content than most of the current RTD coffee offering.

Through Jibby’s partnership with Gopuff, its CBD coffee and latte products can be delivered in 30 minutes or less throughout Texas, Florida, New York, and Illinois.

