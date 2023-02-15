JuiceTiva Expands With Stores In San Diego and Atlanta

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— The Nation’s first and only raw, cold-pressed hemp juice powder — with the highest bioavailable serving of CBDA (Cannabidiolic Acid) on the market, made by JuiceTiva, a division of San Diego based Farmtiva INC, is proud to announce the placement of its JuiceTiva Products in Stores from Windmill Farms Natural Food Market, in San Diego, CA and Health Unlimited in Atlanta, GA.

“JuiceTiva is now officially available from Coast-to-Coast,” said the Company’s Co-Founder, Chris Boucher, who is also known as a one of the founder’s of the Hemp Industry. He continued, “This represents an important milestone for our Company, and for me personally, after 30 years in the industry. We started JuiceTiva with the Mission to change and disrupt the hemp and CBD food and beverage industries by getting a 100% hemp superfood supplement, into consumers hands.”

The Company is capitalizing on its multi-decade experience, which has allowed it to anticipate new trends in the Market, this time, by tapping into the new research that shows CBDA, the raw form of CBD (Cannabidiol) — that must be sourced from the live hemp plant — has 100x the affinity for certain health benefits, such as stress and mood management, sleep and focus, over CBD that must be lab processed with chemicals, or C02 extraction, which eliminates the CBDA and the live hemp plant’s ”superfood” nutrients. Other peer reviewed studies report that CBDA is 18X more bioavailable than CBD. A recent article by The California Business Journal Newswire, noted another advantage of CBDA over CBD, which is that CBDA can be taken in much smaller doses than CBD.

Boucher also notes that, “JuiceTiva hemp juice powder is 100% legal under federal law, similarly to hemp seeds and hemp seed oil, which are legal as food, because they, and JuiceTiva hemp juice powder is derived from 100% whole hemp leaves, not from a single lab-extracted molecule, which would be a disqualifying factor.”

Because CBDA can only be sourced from live hemp leaves, it has been difficult to stabilize in CBD-based products. Because Parent Company, Farmtiva INC, was already cultivating hemp, it began fresh-picking leaves from its own naturally grown plants and immediately cold-pressing raw hemp juice. It’s the third stage, however, where JuiceTiva, notably, became the only US Company to innovated the process that take the raw hemp juice into raw powder form, so that it not only retains the hemp plant’s raw nutrition of vitamins, minerals, omegas and flavonoids (absent in many CBD products), but also, retains the highest bioavailable serving of CBDA on the market — at 25mg per one-gram serving.

Boucher predicts that CBDA is going to be, “the new CBD of hemp,” and “the new standard hemp molecule in the hemp and CBD food and beverage Industries.“ He continued saying, “How could we overlook a molecule that’s 100x more potent than CBD?”

JuiceTiva Co-Founder, Jen Hutchinson adds, “We know that Western diets and high stress lifestyles are decreasing gut:brain health and are affecting our ability to manage the stress we’re experiencing. We also know that consumers are looking for products and supplements from natural, plant-based sources…that they can take daily, safely, without side-effects. She continued, “We’re happy to partner with our new Stores, to get this exact type of Product into Consumers’ hands, with the highly bioavailable health benefits of CBDA and the superfood nutrition in JuiceTiva hemp juice powder.” That powder, which the Company sells in 30 and 60 Day Supply Pouches, similar to other “super greens” powders, is “Ready-to-Mix” into Consumers daily health drinks, like smoothies and juices, and even into coffee, tea and plain non-carbonated water.

JuiceTiva is also available as a bulk wholesale superfood supplement ingredient, sold by the pound for Brands to add to their current products, or to white label, in 30-60-90 Day Supply Packs, vegetarian Capsules, and in individual Stick Packs.

About Juicetiva

Juicetiva is a division of Farmtiva INC, a hemp agricultural company that provides the seeds, and grows JuiceTiva’s hemp crops. Farmtiva INC was founded in 2018, by hemp industry pioneer and 30-year hemp industry veteran, Chris Boucher, who has the distinction of being the first modern person to legally grow hemp in the U.S. in 1994; as well as being credited to starting the commercial hemp CBD Industry by co-author of the legal opinion, Hemp CBD is legal in all 50 States, which is cited as ushering in the US Hemp CBD Industry, in 2012. JuiceTiva grows organically, manufactures in GMP facilities and distributes JuiceTiva cold-pressed RTM hemp powder from California. At JuiceTiva, we’re on a mission to change the hemp foods industry with the purest, most bioavailable hemp superfood product in the world — to empower healthy lifestyles and a healthier planet — one scoop at a time.

For More Information:

https://www.juicetiva.com/