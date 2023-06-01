June 2023: Sign Up for BevNET & NOSH Community Calls

Community Call is a recurring series of discussions addressing timely topics within the food and beverage industry. This month, we welcome a range of guests covering topics such as demand planning, event marketing, and finding the right valuation of your business for fundraising.

Community Call sessions are free and open to the public – just register in advance and mark your calendars!

Upcoming Community Call Schedule:

Stumped on Valuation? Talk to an Investor. SWAT Equity and FABID Break it Down

Date: Thursday, June 1 Time: 2:00 PM ET Guests: Sarah Foley of Swat Equity and Ryan Williams of FABID Topic: Finding the right valuation of your business is not just crucial to fundraising, but affects the long-term health and success of your company for years to come. Join as we discuss the risks of going too high or low and how to get to the right number. Register Here



Event Marketing – C4 (Nutrabolt) Shares Their Formula For High ROI Field and Experiential Marketing

Tuesday, June 6 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guests: Mari Lee and Katie Geyer of C4 (Nutrabolt) Topic: Calling all Field and Experiential Marketers! Whether you’re a food or a beverage brand, join us while we get into the nitty gritty on how to pick events that support your acquisition goals, activation strategies that delight your audience, and how to use this kind of experiential marketing to drive sales velocities in store. Register Here



Negotiating Broker Contracts and Multipack Strategy with Perfy

Date: Thursday, June 8 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guest: Vasa Martinez from Perfy Topic: Busy founders need answers FAST. Join us to speak with Vasa Martinez about best practices for negotiating broker contracts and strategies for building multipacks. Register Here



How to Trim Costs With Strategic Demand Planning

Date: Thursday, June 22 Time: 12:30 PM ET Guests: Ed Davidson, demand planning and operations expert, and Kelli Wilson of Partake Foods Topic: Demand planning and supply chain management have always been a critical part of CPG operations, and it’s more important than ever as businesses are looking for ways to create efficiencies with minimal sacrifice. Join us as we discuss best practices for demand planning and how to tighten up operations to cut costs and improve your bottom line. Register Here



Crack the Costco Code – How to Get In and Thrive While You’re There

Date: Thursday, June 29 Time: 1:00 PM ET Guest: Jeremy Smith from LaunchPad Group Topic: Costco is one of the ultimate club channels for natural CPG. High volumes, targeted consumers, and clean business dealings make this a coveted channel for so many brands. Join us to hear Jeremy Smith break down how they do business, what they’re looking for from brand partners, and how to thrive after you get on shelf. Register Here



Keep an eye on the calendar as additional calls are added.

If you have ideas for future topics, we’d love to hear them. Please submit all questions, ideas and feedback via our Community Call form.

About Community Call

Community Call, presented by BevNET & NOSH, is a recurring series of meetings amongst food and beverage professionals. Each call will tackle a topic impacting the CPG industry, and create a platform for timely insights, expert advice and community discussion. These calls will take place multiple times a month and invite the entire community to participate.

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series. BevNET’s mission is to offer, through products in a variety of media, the best, most comprehensive forum for news coverage, expertise, partnership and support for all members of the beverage community.

About NOSH

NOSH covers the world of entrepreneurial packaged food companies and services that are expanding rapidly due to interest in Natural, Organic, Sustainable and Healthy (NOSH) products and businesses. The goal of NOSH is to become the leading source of informed, comprehensive coverage and context in regard to this growing community of businesses and the larger trends affecting it. NOSH is a product of BevNET.com, Inc.