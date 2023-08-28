Juvee Makes Its Canada Debut

TORONTO, Ontario— Juvee, the rejuvenating energy drink from 100 Thieves founder and CEO, Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, will make its international debut with the company’s official expansion into Canada. Available for purchase countrywide at Amazon.ca with free Prime shipping, Canadians can now enjoy the refreshing and nostalgic taste of two of Juvee’s most popular flavors, Kiwi Strawberry and Blue Raspberry. Canada marks Juvee’s first expansion beyond U.S. borders largely in part to consumer demand from the company’s passionate fan base and online community.

“We’ve been blown away by the outpouring of requests from our Canadian fans to have Juvee available for purchase in their country,” said Sam Keene, co-founder and VP, general manager of Juvee. “Our team has been working diligently for months to ensure consumers receive the same high quality drinking experience they’ve come to love in the U.S. while adhering to Health Canada’s specific product and labeling guidelines.”

Juvee is so much more than an energy drink. Made with a blend of ingredients that deliver invigorating and mood-lifting effects for longer-lasting, more natural energy, each 355 mL. (12 oz.) can of Juvee contains:

B Vitamins, Taurine and 128 mg of Caffeine for long-lasting energy

L-Theanine for elevated mood

Panax Ginseng for sustained focus

Vitamin C for health and well-being

0 sugar and only 5 calories per can for Kiwi Strawberry and 10 calories for Blue Raspberry (Canada only)

Kiwi Strawberry and Blue Raspberry flavors of Juvee will be available for individual 12-pack purchase at $38.99 CAD. Fans of both flavors will also have the option to purchase a two-flavor variety 12-pack for $39.99 CAD. In celebration of Juvee’s expansion into Canada, consumers can enjoy 15% off their purchase on Amazon.ca through September 10th by checking the “coupon” box under the listing.

For More Information:

https://drinkjuvee.com/